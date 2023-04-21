ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Museum at St. Mary’s Square invites the public to its annual meeting and lecture from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, in the St. Michaels Library meeting room at 106 Fremont St. in St. Michaels.
A short business meeting is planned to include the election of the 2023-2024 Board of Directors. Discussion will focus on the work the Museum is doing to preserve a rare and remarkable St. Michaels home built by three free African American brothers in the mid-19th century, the Chaney House, according to Jeff Fones, board president. When completed, it will provide a window into the lives of the people who called it home 170 years ago.
The presentation will be “Unpacking & Preserving the Chaney House (1851): Freedmen’s Housing and Architecture in a Shipbuilding Town.”
Speakers will be two experts in historic preservations: Robert Forloney and Michael Olmert.
Forloney has a 25-year career in the museum field. He is a professor in Goucher College’s Cultural Sustainability program as well as the museum studies programs at Johns Hopkins and the University of Delaware.
Olmert is a professor in the English Department of the University of Maryland, College Park. He wrote “The Official Guide to Colonial Williamsburg and Kitchens, Outhouses, and Privies” (Cornell Press). His TV writing has given him three Primetime Emmys and admission to the University of Maryland Alumni Hall of Fame.
The talk will cover where the Chaney house fits into the social and architectural history of the late 18th and 19th centuries and where the structure is now headed as a textbook on the history of enslavement, vernacular architecture, the principles of Georgian and Federal architecture, the nature of enslaved life and post-enslaved life as well as the architectural responsibilities of preserving the past without confusing or totally missing what it’s trying to tell us.
The Museum seeks to preserve and educate the community and its visitors regarding this important part of St. Michaels history.
