St. Michaels Museum

The Chaney House on Fremont Street in St. Michaels before it was moved to the campus of the St. Michaels Museums for preservation.

ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Museum at St. Mary’s Square invites the public to its annual meeting and lecture from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, in the St. Michaels Library meeting room at 106 Fremont St. in St. Michaels.


