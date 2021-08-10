ST. MICHAELS — Four commissioners in St. Michaels were elected last year after making campaign promises to improve the balance between tourism and residents, help the town be more cost-effective, and to create more government transparency.
Now, the elected officials are moving to fulfill their promises — despite some pushback from the community, opposition from some businesses and contentious over whether the character of the small and tourist-centric, waterfront town could change.
Commissioner Jaime Windon, who was first elected in 2014, resigned on Aug. 9 following a spate of new policies and ideas announced by the Commissioners of St. Michaels. Windon has often been the single commissioner to resist the other commissioners and typically the biggest champion for small businesses.
“For the last seven years I have enjoyed serving the town of Saint Michaels. It is both a privilege and an honor to be a commissioner, and it is a role that I strived to fulfill to the best of my ability with dedication and integrity. However, recent events, conflicts and controversies prove to be a continual challenge to my ability to maintain excellence in governance and create positive change through my position,” she wrote in a statement. “It is not without regret that I have come to the decision that I can no longer serve as part of this commission, and am therefore resigning, effective immediately.”
The Commissioners of St. Michaels have already been working fast toward those initial campaign goals. In the spring, the local council held a hearing on potentially limiting noise volumes on Sunday nights, and it passed a budget running through next June that cut the advertising budget by $50,000 and also held another $60,000 of the tourism budget’s money in reserve.
A number of those votes have been 4-1 with Windon in opposition.
And the town council is proposing more — which includes drafting a comprehensive registration list in order to better track the number of businesses in town, privatizing trash and recycling pickup, and limiting outdoor dining expansion into parking spaces.
The term “new direction” was first floated when the commissioners fired Jean Weisman, the town manager and longtime employee for 37 years. She was allegedly told the commissioners wanted to go in a “new direction.”
On July 14, residents pressed the town for clarity on the phrase. Commissioner Tad DuPont replied that “we need to have a fair balance between resident life and tourism.”
“The intensity of the parking, and the general tourist atmosphere, is more intense,” he said, raising concerns with public drinking and noise levels at bars and restaurants. “It’s a tendency, it’s a trend, and I think the trend needs to be stopped. We need to go back to being a little more refined, a little cleaner, a little more respectful type of town.”
Switching tracks away from a tourism-centered town is meeting resistance from some residents — and the business community. Kim Hannon, the president of St. Michaels Business Association, said St. Michaels has been a touristy town for the past 40 years and that businesses have been voicing their concerns to her about the “new direction” phrase.
“Businesses want to know what is going on and what the plans are,” said Hannon. Small businesses have been confused by the sudden shift, she added. “Most residents know when they buy a house in St. Michaels, especially in town, that it is a tourist town. They shouldn’t be surprised about that.”
St. Michaels, first settled in the mid-1600s as a trading post, evolved into a tourist-centric town in the 1980s, in part because of its picturesque harbor, restaurants on the sparkling Miles River, and because of its cute and quaint downtown.
Celebrated places like the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and The Crab Claw also helped propel St. Michaels into a national tourist destination.
Today, St. Michaels attracts thousands of tourists a year, giving it a rough population average of 7,000 during the summertime, according to the police chief, although less than 1,000 residents live there permanently.
Trash, public drinking, loitering and noise have become frequent concerns to some, which has a police force of nine officers when most towns with 1,000 people or less, would have just four on staff.
Walda duPriest-Brandt told the Commissioners of St. Michaels she appreciates efforts from the elected officials to “be concerned about the parity between residential rights and business rights.”
“I don’t think (we) have been treated equally in this town, nor do my neighbors. Frequently, we have been verbally attacked by a business owner if we want to complain about something. ... We do not want to, as has been so often been spread (around), do away with music in town or unduly restrict parking, but we do want to be equitable at the table.”
In the 2020 election, Joyce Harrod, David Breimhurst, DuPont and current President Michael Bibb all won seats for for town office, beating out incumbents William Boos and Dennis Glackin, and other challengers.
The candidates also had the backing of the St. Michaels Action Committee (SMAC), which formed in 2019 after the Commissioners of St. Michaels ran into trouble when plans for a new office building and police department were found to be impromptu.
The four winners of the 2020 election had campaigned on big changes: lending a bigger ear to residents and transforming the local government into a more cost-effective and transparent operation.
“Our town budget needs to be restructured and itemized in detail by department, making it easier for our taxpayers to know exactly where every nickel and dime is spent,” Breimhurst said after winning election. “And I will work hard to pull this community together, to get through these troubling times stronger than ever.”
The Commissioners of St. Michaels proposed a new draft document at their July 28 meeting, proposing to make clear the mission and vision statement for the town’s future.
Paired with that, Breimhurst shared his idea of the “Four P’s” concerning the new direction the town is headed in: “Professionalism,” “Progress,” “Parity,” and “Prosperity.”
Under each P, Breimhurst proposes an “equitable” process in future town development — for both residents and businesses — that highlights broad pushes, like streamlining and updating government data and software, controlling more tightly future town growth, and making St. Michaels a safer place for families to live.
“We seek a diversified economy that provides more employment and investment opportunities for current and future residents, and businesses, while preserving our small-town charm,” concludes Breimhurt’s draft of the new principles. “If we maintain the correct balance between a vibrant tourist trade and a livable and sustainable community, everyone profits.”
Harrod and DuPont both agreed the new principles were an excellent start toward the town’s future policies and direction.
“Each one of these four things gives an exact example of where it would have an effect,” DuPont said, adding he is hopeful the document “will stem some of the tide on people’s apprehensions on the term ‘new direction.’ That term ‘new direction’ alarmed people more than necessary.”
The “Four P’s” idea, which is still a draft, did not receive full support from the community after its introduction, with a number of residents expressing worry about it potentially replacing the town’s comprehensive plan, which already details the handling of future affairs and where St. Michaels is headed.
Before she resigned, Commissioner Windon said the ideas in the “Four P’s” were similar to the comprehensive plan’s outline for the town, and the principles were “vague,” leaving her “in the dark.”
“When you do say things like new direction, (we need) a concrete example of what is going into place. What are your goals? What are your top five goals? I would be more comfortable laying out that framework, rather than general points of what we want the town to be. Not that it’s not accurate — but it’s not what I think we need right now exactly, and not what people are asking when people question where we are going,” she said.
Breimhurst said the “Four P’s” are supplemental to the comprehensive plan. But Christopher Thomas was still unsatisfied with the lack of details and specific policies.
“When you talk about the burden of residents versus the visitors — it’s important to understand where you are coming from. For instance, if you were to put a number on it, on any given topic, say for parking, how do you measure the burden that’s current?” he asked. “Is it 60-40? Are you looking to get to 50-50? These are the specifics people want to know.”
The business community has largely echoed similar concerns as Windon’s and Thomas’s.
Hannon said she could speak for many business owners, many of whom understand where people are coming from when they seek to create more equity — but also feel there is a risk of hampering the economy of St. Michaels in the long term.
She cited the cuts to the advertising budget change, which could permanently decrease the town’s tourists.
“A lot of people moving in used to be tourists, and they come to town and want to change how it is,” she said. “You can’t put at least 20 to 30 years (in) of trying to derive tourism and then all of sudden stop that.”
Some of the changes proposed by the town have been supported by the business community, at least initially, and if questions are answered.
The first, an updated registry list, would come with a small annual fee on registered businesses, which would be recorded every year by a dedicated town employee. But Hannon said it could be a good idea, because the town will maintain a formal list and will be able to better check up on businesses.
The town will also privatize trash pickup, meaning businesses will pay a fairer share for cleanup services than under the public works department, which she said was a small matter. Because of uncertainty of the pandemic’s long-term impact, Hannon was unsure if restricting businesses from expanding outdoor dining into parking spaces would be a large change.
However, business owners are anxious about what the town will do next, mostly because they fear they are closed out of discussions, she said.
“I don’t know what we will be able to do at this point, we already tried to voice our opinions multiple times, particularly about the advertising budget. But our concerns weren’t really listened to,” Hannon added.
Karen Wald said she and other residents were not anti-tourism or anti-business, but is a question of degree over how much tourism the town should allow, and others in town would like to see some changes.
“When four of our current five commissioners were elected last year, they won by a decent majority,” she said. “This is the wish for change — from not just a small (amount) of people, but a majority of the town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.