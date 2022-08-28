ST. MICHAELS — A seat on the St. Michaels Planning Commission is now open after former chair Jefferson Knapp vacated the position due to no longer meeting the commission’s residency requirements.
GOVERNMENT
ST. MICHAELS — A seat on the St. Michaels Planning Commission is now open after former chair Jefferson Knapp vacated the position due to no longer meeting the commission’s residency requirements.
Knapp, who is no longer a town resident, left the position after town commissioners held a discussion about his residency status, according to St. Michaels Town Administrator Rob Straebel.
It’s not clear if the commissioners voted to remove Knapp or if Knapp voluntarily resigned following the discussion.
According to St. Michaels town code, planning commission members are appointed to five-year terms by the town commission. Each appointed member must be a full-time resident of the Town of St. Michaels at the time of their appointment and during their term.
Court filings dated as early as Jan. 24 and as recently as July 7 indicate that Knapp lives at and receives mail at a home with a St. Michaels address, but not within the town’s defined limits.
The town did not give an answer as to why Knapp continued serving on the planning commission in the first half of 2022 despite not living within the town’s limits.
Knapp’s term on the planning commission was due to end on Dec. 31, 2023.
The town commissioners are now seeking a full-time St. Michaels resident to fill the vacant spot on the planning commission. The appointee will serve a key role in promoting smart growth and advise town commissioners on matters relating to zoning, annexations and future growth issues in St. Michaels.
The person appointed will serve out Knapp’s remaining term office, through December 2023. Within six months of appointment, the member is required to complete an education course as specified in the town code.
Meetings are typically held at 11 am. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Town Hall. The position is not compensated.
Applicants are asked to mail a completed request for appointment, a letter of interest specifying their qualifications and a copy of their resume to the Commissioners of St. Michaels, P.O. Box 206, 300 Mill Street, St. Michaels, MD 21663.
As an alternative, applicants may email the above requested information to Town Administrator Rob Straebel at rstraebel@stmichaelsmd.gov.
The deadline for receiving applications is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Other members of the town planning commission include Vice-Chair Helen Herman, Christopher Thomas, Cynthia Allen and John Novak.
For more information, contact the St. Michaels Town Hall at 410-745-9535.
