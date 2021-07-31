ST. MICHAELS — The Commissioners of St. Michaels could soon convert town property between Fremont and Canton Street into a 28-space parking lot, officially moving on from a previous idea for an administrative building at the location.
Jeff Knapp, the chair of the planning commission, requested the commissioners adopt a resolution on the parking plan for review by town planners. He said the town could construct the site as a gravel lot, which would help expand public parking, a longtime goal for local officials in tourist-centric St. Michaels.
"We think this would be another successful lot," he said, comparing it to the new conversion of a 50-space parking lot off Mill Street. "It's in town, it's close, it's right near these restaurants."
The commissioners said they were on board with the idea, but encouraged the planning commission to look at the cost of stormwater management, which would be required at the site.
Commissioner Jaime Windon said she was "very much in favor of" building on Fremont.
"I commend the planning commission for another parking solution," she added.
The news comes after a planning firm, Peter Johnston & Associates, recommended adding spaces at the Fremont and Canton streets location, along with the additional spots off Mill Street and another eight additions to Mulberry Street.
The Fremont location was the subject of intense scrutiny in 2019, after the town proposed constructing an administrative building on the site. The town acquired the property after a swap with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, giving CBMM a 1.2-acre parcel off Mill Street.
Some residents fought against the proposal because it was a small site and could be costly. The commissioners were split at the time on whether to build the office building on Fremont or to keep the Mill Street property and construct one there.
The real estate swap did happen, but the commissioners ultimately did not build an administrative building on the site.
At the July 28 meeting, the planning commission urged the commissioners to adopt a resolution, saying a new parking lot is the best use of the property.
"Adding 28 more spaces is going to be a real asset," Knapp said.
Still, adding spaces is just one part of a broader push for improved parking in St. Michaels. Planning officials are also moving to reduce some parking off Talbot Street in order to allow for easier emergency vehicle access.
And Knapp has proposed a text amendment to the zoning code, which would limit the ability of businesses to reduce parking spaces via expansion or other means. The commissioners said they wanted to revise the language on the text amendment and would propose a revision at the next meeting.
