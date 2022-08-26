ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Commission met Wednesday and discussed a warning to residents about recent stolen cars in the town and and a tax abatement for businesses to locate on Fremont Street.
St. Michaels Police Chief Anthony T. Smith talked about one of the stolen cars and the aftermath.
“I know one was a Jeep. I think a Jeep Compass. It was recovered this week in Seaford, Delaware, and was stolen two weeks ago. One of the officers from Seaford spotted the car and pulled it over for a traffic violation. A high speed chase then ensued, and then a car accident happened,” said Smith.
Two of the stolen cars in St. Michaels were unlocked and had the keys in them when they were taken.
“It’s very important that you secure and lock your car because these cars are stolen and they become very susceptible to being used in crimes,” said Smith.
Chief Smith said the car thieves put almost 10,000 miles on one stolen car in a matter of weeks.
“From the time the car was stolen and when they received it two weeks later, it had an additional 9,000 miles on it. So, obviously, the car was used excessively,” said Smith.
Smith said it looks like the car thieves might be part of a gang.
“I don’t know the name of the gang. I know it’s a combination of juveniles and adults over the age of 18. I was told that they identified themselves on some sort of media platform,” said Smith.
It is advised to be on the lookout for suspicious activity and call suspicious activity in to police when you see it.
Next, tax abatement ideas were brought up at the meeting. Commissioner Al Mercier talked about the idea in its early phase.
“We haven’t put structure around it yet but the intent would be to incentivize companies to come in on Fremont Street and do build-outs with respect to their facilities that they rebuild. We’ve seen in other areas of the state where companies would come into a particular hub and share resources such as software, administrative people and things of that nature,” said Mercier.
The purpose of the possible tax abatement would be to create jobs and better develop the area.
“So, they would share that and have a hub in order to bring in software companies, high tech companies, maybe legal firms to build it out. The abatement side, everyone’s throwing that term around pretty loosely, and I think we need to figure that out. So, we don’t give away the town. But to have some type of incentive, maybe on the property tax side for a short period of time in order to bring the companies in and then build that up over time so that we reap the benefits of bringing more employees in the town, putting buildings up in the street and really creating that mecca that companies would come into in order to support the town,” said Mercier.
Next, the commission talked about moving the location of their meetings to the public library so that employees in the town office can have more room. Town Manager Rob Straebel talked about why it might be necessary for the commission to meet elsewhere in the next coming months.
“We have limited office space in our town offices right now, and we’re looking to move the town commission meetings to the library. They would still meet the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, but freeing up the current commission meeting room for more office space would certainly promote a more efficient work environment and give our workers a little bit more private office space. Certainly, it would be a better work environment for all employees within the administrative side of the town of St. Michaels,” said Straebel.
Straebel is also asking for anyone interested in serving on the town ethics commission to get in contact with him. An opening is available. To get more information or to apply, call 410-745-9535.
