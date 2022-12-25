ST. MICHAELS — St. Michaels was recently awarded two Maryland Department of Natural Resources grants. On Friday, the town announced the commissioners and the town’s Climate Change/Sea Level Rise Commission will now move forward to implement the grants.
The first grant, “Resiliency Through Restoration: St. Michaels West Harbor Road/East Chew Avenue Flood Mitigation Feasibility Assessment and Conceptual Design” is a study which will develop proposed mitigation strategies for the projected stormwater flooding and sea level rise in this area by 2050. The study will include a conceptual design considering the West Harbor Road and East Chew Avenue roadways, adjacent residences, hotel, town boat slips, boat ramps and associated parking.
The second grant, “St. Michaels San Domingo Creek and Westside Stormwater and Harbor Infrastructure Assessment and Flood Mitigation Study” is to complete a tidal, sea level rise and stormwater assessment which identifies at risk infrastructure, community assets, and properties on the San Domingo watershed side of our Town and develop proposed mitigation strategies
Each of these grants will have a formal kickoff in early 2023, with drafts and final reports by the end of the year.
The CC/SLRC wishes to encourage town participation, so residents are aware of project meetings and have an opportunity to provide input and to comment on proposed strategies and concept designs.
The dates for these first meetings are as follows: San Domingo Creek and Westside Stormwater and Harbor will be at 5 p.m. on Jan. 12. CC/SLRC meeting and the West Harbor Road/East Chew Avenue will be held at 3 p.m. on Jan. 19. At this time, both meetings are scheduled at the Boy Scout Cabin at 407 St. Mary’s Square, St. Michaels. More details may be found on the town website.
The CC/SLRC is working to develop a contact list of residents and businesses who would like to be kept aware of meetings and project status. If you would like to be contacted for one or both projects, send contact information to Kris Kakabar at info@stmichaelsmd.gov.
