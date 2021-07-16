ST. MICHAELS — The Commissioners of St. Michaels voted unanimously to rehire K-9 Max on July 14, after the police dog was previously retired because of budget changes, which drew criticism from the St. Michaels Police Department and residents in town.
The commissioners voted after a lecture from the police chief. Anthony Smith told elected officials that he was not properly looped in on budget discussions earlier this year, when the commissioners decided to cut K-9 Max's job ahead of approving the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.
Smith said he would have testified against the proposed cut, had he known, because K-9 Max — who has served St. Michaels for seven years and helped with 120 arrests — assists Cpl. Jason Adams with traffic stops, boat searches and at local schools for events and drug prevention initiatives.
The chief spoke for nearly 20 minutes about how police dogs are "cost-effective" tools for police departments, and that the animals act as huge deterrents to the movement of illegal drugs for all police departments, including the Talbot County Sheriff's Office, which has five K-9 units.
"Don't take away the tools that we need to do our job," Smith told the commissioners. "Having K-9 Max on your police force is not only a deterrent to drug trafficking, it sends a message about how serious you are about confronting issues."
Commissioner Tad DuPont said he wished the chief had made the same speech during the spring budget sessions.
"It would have been really helpful had you brought up what you just said tonight when we talked about it in session," he said. "We need to understand. And because we only talked about a deterrent, we were in a whole different mindset."
One reason for the previous elimination of K-9 Max's position was over the view that he is consistently sent over to Easton for vehicle drug searches. But Smith said sending him to Easton is a deterrent.
"We go to Easton because guess what?" he said. "The drugs are traveling through St. Michaels, down to Tilghman."
Commissioner Jaime Windon said she was one of the commissioners that hired K-9 Max, and she did not make the previous decision to cut his job out "lightly."
"I want to personally apologize to you, chief, because when I agreed to retire Max, I was both convinced and assured that this had the full support of the police department," she said. "I was under the impression that because there were so many dogs now in Talbot County, that his need was lessened. Tonight, I'm hearing there's a stronger case to keep Max."
K-9 Max was retired on June 30. The town police department, along with the St. Michaels Youth and Law Enforcement organization, held a retirement party for the police dog.
The commissioners were criticized by Smith and some town residents following the job elimination.
The town put the possibility of rehiring the police dog on the July 14 meeting agenda after they were told by resident Paulette Florio that concerned citizens had raised enough money to rehire the canine, which is estimated to be a $5,000 annual cost.
Florio said the money would be at the police department before the weekend.
"Thank you for hearing our wonderful police chief," she said, "and understanding the full parameters of the need for this dog."
