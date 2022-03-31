ST. MICHAELS — Effective May 2, the St. Michaels refuse contractor will limit trash service to the authorized containers that were provided to each address in January.

In January, each address received one blue, 96 gallon trash container, and the public was encouraged to obtain extra containers if needed, town officials said in a news release.

Extra trash containers will be billed at $75 per quarter, per container.

Any residence or business requiring additional trash containers should contact the town office at 410-745-9535 as soon as possible.

Additional recycling containers will also be made available upon request.

