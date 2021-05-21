ST. MICHAELS — The Commissioners of St. Michaels have officially lifted an outdoor mask mandate in town, restoring the town to pre-pandemic conditions for the first time in about 14 months. Many shop owners and residents are happy to see the fully lifted restrictions, but are navigating the return to normalcy in different ways.
St. Michaels offers a unique look at how one of the most tourist-attractive towns on the Eastern Shore are approaching the changes of pandemic restrictions. Businesses are keeping COVID-19 in mind and examining options as they brace for a heavy tourist season.
Downtown visitors in St. Michaels enjoyed the hot spring weather on May 21 and most were without masks on the sidewalks. Inside local businesses, masks are generally not required for customers, but staff are keeping them on regardless in restaurants and shops.
"I like that people can feel comfortable and if they choose not to wear a mask, that's great for them and we're all about them making their own decisions," said Hannah Wellman, the owner of Corah's Corner in downtown St. Michaels. "I know there are still some people out there who are more comfortable in the mask, so our servers still wearing them are not alienating anyone."
Wellman is keeping her staff on mask-wearing duty until after Memorial Day, "only because there's so many people in town and the last thing I want is anybody to get sick."
The entrepreneur opened Corah's Corner last summer in the midst of the pandemic, so Wellman has not once had a taste of freedom from restrictions — until now.
Wellman actually signed the lease for her business two weeks before the COVID-19 crisis led the governor to shut down much of the economy. So Corah's Corner, with about 20 employees, has been eagerly looking forward to the full lifting of restrictions.
"One-hundred percent," she said. "It's coming into the season here in St. Michaels and we're going to have a lot of out-of-town people. We just want everyone to be happy and healthy and safe."
The tourist season is coming as the state eases back to normalcy, encouraging many to get back outside and travel.
With vaccination rates inching past 65% in Maryland and the COVID-19 pandemic winding down, Gov. Larry Hogan lifted most restrictions on businesses May 15 as well as the indoor mask mandate in most circumstances. Hogan lifted the state's outdoor mask requirement on April 28.
The Commissioners of St. Michaels have followed the governor's orders on business restrictions, but originally did not lift an outdoor mask requirement, arguing the downtown is almost like a public venue on the weekends.
Town officials agreed to keep an outdoor mask mandate for at least 30 days, but kept open the possibility of lifting it sooner. That came on May 17, a few days after commissioners planned to revisit the subject on May 26.
Commissioner Tad DuPont said "it was time to follow suit" during a special meeting May 17.
"It now falls on the business owners to determine their comfort level as to their requiring masks or not," he said. "That becomes the decision of the storekeeper."
The news came as relief to St. Michaels Police Chief Anthony Smith. Since the governor lifted the outdoor mask mandate, but the town refrained from doing so, enforcement has been hard for the department's nine officers.
"Following in step makes it easier for law enforcement to go do our job," he said.
Even with tourism season about to hit full-swing, Smith believes the town made the right move to lift the mask mandate. The chief said that "before there was a vaccine in place, 90% of the people wanted to comply" with a mask mandate, but officers had trouble this spring, after wider vaccine distribution.
St. Michaels placed blue signs in town warning of a $50 fine for violating the mask mandate policy, which Smith said helped with enforcement; but compliance fell multiple percentage points.
Police mostly issued warnings, according to Smith. Officers just tried to get people to comply as best they could.
"After they got their shots it became a lot more difficult, because people are of the mindset, 'Okay, you told us we have to have the shot, we got the shot, and you're telling us we still have to wear the mask,'" Smith said. Most people, however, knew the policy was in place. "You know why most people knew? Because they had the mask around their neck if it wasn't on their face."
With restrictions eased and mask mandates lifted, businesses are preparing for a wave of tourism. Some, however, could be busier than others.
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, one of the most jam-packed places in the summer, will follow inline with the state and town with lifting a mask mandate. In some circumstances, however, the museum will require masks — for river cruises and youth programs.
"From our staff perspective, we are still going to be wearing masks on campus," said Kristen Greenaway, the president of CBMM, though she will not be checking who is vaccinated or unvaccinated. "That's a part of our service values. We respect our guests."
Others also signaled concerns with health and safety for visitors, residents and employees, a common thread among businesses downtown as they look ahead for the summer months.
Justine's Ice Cream Parlor is taking a more conservative and protective approach for the rest of the tourist season.
Co-owner Tom Quimby, who also owns an ice cream shop in Ocean City, said he will require employees — but not customers — to wear masks.
"My staff is going to be wearing masks all summer," he said. "They're going to be safe, and my customers are going to be safe."
Quimby said he'll let customers decide if they want to wear a mask or not. But he'll keep plexiglass barriers up for the remainder of the summer for added protection.
With the town's lifting of the outdoor mask mandate, and businesses no longer requiring customers to wear masks, Quimby said St. Michaels is, like everyone else, just adapting to "the reality of what's going on."
