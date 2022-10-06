ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Rotary Club has sold out all of their tickets for their wildly popular 1965 Mustang convertible classic car raffle. Cost of tickets were $20 each or three for $50. In total, 7,000 tickets were sold.
Bill Shrieves, chairperson of the Mustang raffle sale for the St. Michaels Rotary Club, says the money is used for a good cause.
“Every other year we raffle off a classic Mustang. We did miss one year because of the pandemic, but every other year we raise money whereby all the money that we raise from the raffle goes to scholarships for graduates of St. Michaels High School,” said Shrieves.
The Rotary also gives scholarships to trade school students.
“We typically give $20,000 a year in scholarships. In the last 10 years we’ve given over $200,000 in scholarships,” said Shrieves.
Thousands of tickets were purchased online.
“We sell them both on the street in St. Michaels and also online. We had a lot of online sales this year,” said Shrieves.
The raffle brings club members together and promotes what they do in the community.
“We’re going to raise about $60,000. It’s been a very successful program for the St. Michaels Rotary Club and it does several things. It engages all members of the club because we’re all out there at one time or another selling tickets on the corner and it gives us an excellent opportunity to talk about rotary to all the tourists that come to St. Michaels. Some people don’t know rotary. Rotary is the largest service organization in the world with 1.2 million members and 31,000 clubs in 120 countries,” said Shrieves.
Amanda David, president of the St. Michaels Rotary Club, talked about how the club is getting ready for the big drawing on Oct. 19 to benefit the local high school.
“So today we are folding 7,000 tickets for our Mustang fundraiser. We raffle off a classic Mustang that the rotary purchases and then all of our proceeds after recouping the costs of the vehicle go to scholarships for our local high schoolers,” said David.
The Mustang is silver blue in color and appeals to thousands of ticket purchasers. Club members have been funding scholarships for the past 25 years.
“We’ve given over $350,000 in scholarships since starting this fundraiser. It’s only one of the projects we do but it is our biggest one for the scholarship program,” said David
Every other year, when the club holds the fundraiser, they are aided by a man in Southern Maryland who finds Mustangs and restores them.
“We use a guy in Huntingtown, Maryland who knows what we are looking for in a classic Mustang and he finds them for us and he refurbishes them for us,” said David.
For raffle purchasers who do not win, there is another raffle every other year with tickets sold both in person or online.
“It’s something that we are very proud of. It’s been wildly successful since the beginning,” said David.
