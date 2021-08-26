ST. MICHAELS — The Commissioners of St. Michaels swore in a new commissioner on Aug. 25, temporarily filling a seat on the town council that was vacated on Aug. 9.
Aida Khalil, the owner of Aida’s Victoriana Inn, will hold the vacant spot — left by former commissioner Jaime Windon — until the seat is up for election in June of 2022.
Windon resigned from the commission earlier this month, citing “recent events, conflicts and controversies.” The Star Democrat has previously reported on the town of St. Michaels moving in a new direction — one that will balance tourism with resident life. Windon was the sole no vote in the five-member commission against some policies moving in that direction.
Some business owners and tourism advocates are concerned with the town’s direction which has including cutting tourism advertising spending and the firing of longtime town manager Jean Weisman.
It’s unclear where Khalil stands on the new direction the town is headed in and The Star Democrat has reached out for comment.
Khalil is the secretary of the St. Michaels Business Association, an organization that has advocated for tourism and pro-business policies. She has also previously served on the town’s planning commission and tourism board and has volunteered with humanitarian missions to aid refugees fleeing from Syria.
St. Michaels Commission President Michael Bibb said he was proud to bring Khalil on board.
“Her expertise as a businesswoman and her enthusiasm for giving back to the community are a real asset,” he said. “We hope the residents of St. Michaels will welcome her and support her efforts on our behalf. We are lucky to have people of her caliber willing to step forward.”
