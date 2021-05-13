ST. MICHAELS — After Gov. Larry Hogan announced another easing of COVID-19 restrictions on May 12, town officials in St. Michaels declined once again to lift an outdoor mask mandate and did not move on lifting restrictions for businesses and restaurants, including capacity limits and six-foot social distancing rules.
Hogan lifted capacity restrictions on all indoor and outdoor businesses starting May 15, including restaurants and entertainment venues, and said he would completely lift indoor mask requirements once the state reaches a 70% vaccination rate for a one-shot dose.
The state, with a current vaccination rate of 65%, is hoping to ease all pandemic-related restrictions by Memorial Day. Hogan has lifted outdoor mask mandates.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recently announced that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks outdoors and indoors in certain settings.
The Commissioners of St. Michaels will decide again on May 26 whether to follow the governor’s orders on lifting business restrictions and mask requirements. The town has already kept an outdoor mask mandate in place, enforced by police and a $50 fine, despite Hogan’s easing of the restriction last month.
Maryland has a COVID-19 positivity rate of about 2%, Talbot County has 41 active cases has had just 29 of Maryland’s 8,704 deaths attributed to COVID over the course of the pandemic. Talbot County has a 5.5% positivity rate for COVID tests, according to the local health department.
Town officials called the positivity rate concerning. Commissioner David Breimhurst said “at least 50% of the people in St. Michaels” are not wearing masks.
“Now, on Saturday, there’s going to be zero cooperation and the police won’t be able to do anything about it. They’ll have a mob scene on their hands if they do,” he said. “The pandemic is not over and there’s new strains that are popping up. Do we follow CDC guidelines or do we throw all caution to the wind like the governor and throw away masks and go back to everything is normal?”
But Commissioner Michael Bibb urged the town to lift the outdoor mask mandate.
“My recommendation is that (on) Monday, we lift our mask requirement due to the fact it is not required any longer at all because there are no restrictions to the businesses,” he said. “We should just go ahead and take the signs down and remove the mask (mandate) for outside.”
Police officers in St. Michaels have also raised concerns about enforcing the mask mandate.
Commissioner Jaime Windon has called the sidewalks in downtown St. Michaels a “public venue” and again argued that St. Michaels should decide for itself what restrictions should stay or go, including for businesses.
“I think we set a really great precedent that St. Michaels sets its own rules,” she said. “I want us to be very purposeful and conscientious rather than making a blanket change. ... I’m not interested in making rash decisions that don’t actually support our businesses.”
Windon said completely lifting restrictions on Saturday would be hard on businesses, which would have to quickly adjust to the sudden change.
“If a restaurant or a business decides they are not ready, do we as a commission want to penalize them for continuing to be as safe as possible while the pandemic is still a threat?” Windon asked. “Or do we want to force them to go right back?”
Commissioner Tad DuPont agreed that “we don’t want to force them to do that” within two days.
“I think there’s a period of time where once it’s an accepted thing, they all go back to compliance,” he said. “But not right now. Not in two days. There has to be a lead time.”
The town has an emergency order in effect from March 10, which would expire on June 10. The town will decide May 26 whether to extend the emergency order, as it has done since March 2020.
