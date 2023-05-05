VEPO Solutions will begin the meter installation project in Section 1 (depicted in blue), located on the east side of Talbot Street between Perry Cabin Drive and Seymour Avenue, working from north to south. Section 2 (orange) includes areas west of Talbot Street, from Lee Street to Marea Terrace, also working north to south. Section 3 (green) includes areas outside of the Town from Seymour Avenue to Miles Lane including the Rio Vista area.
ST. MICHAELS — The Town of St. Michaels will begin replacing all water meters with new radio read water meters beginning May 8. The new meters will send a radio signal to the town’s computer system. The radio signal will provide the Town with the status of the water meter and the amount of water used. This information will be used to generate the water meter billing.
Depending on the condition of the existing water meter, the contractor may also replace the water meter box (barrel), lid and meter connection fittings. If the meter box needs to be replaced, the contractor will dig up and remove the old meter box. The contractor will restore the area when completed.
Following installation of the new meter, the contractor will instruct the customer on how to flush the water system.
For questions on information regarding the Water Meter Replacement Project, contact Core & Main’s Amanda Wetzel at 845-453-2618.
For questions or information regarding water meter billing, contact Vickie Sharp with the town’s Water Department at 410-745-9535.
For questions or information for the contractor, contact VEPO Solutions at 877-860-8376.
For most properties, interruptions in water service will be minimal, less than one hour. Project status updates will be included on the Town’s website at www.stmichaelsmd.gov and through future Constant Contact communications. Commissioners anticipate the project will be completed by mid to late summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.