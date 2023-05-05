Water Meter Project

VEPO Solutions will begin the meter installation project in Section 1 (depicted in blue), located on the east side of Talbot Street between Perry Cabin Drive and Seymour Avenue, working from north to south. Section 2 (orange) includes areas west of Talbot Street, from Lee Street to Marea Terrace, also working north to south. Section 3 (green) includes areas outside of the Town from Seymour Avenue to Miles Lane including the Rio Vista area.

 Graphic designed by Dorothy Olley

ST. MICHAELS — The Town of St. Michaels will begin replacing all water meters with new radio read water meters beginning May 8. The new meters will send a radio signal to the town’s computer system. The radio signal will provide the Town with the status of the water meter and the amount of water used. This information will be used to generate the water meter billing.


