ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels commission met Wednesday evening to discuss renewing curbs and sidewalks in the town, getting a better social media presence and delegating lawn mowing of the parks and public spaces to an outside lawn maintenance company.
Commission President Mike Bibb said he has three things that he felt were most important at the commissioner’s meeting.
“Getting our contracts with the (media marketing agency) Fovndry and State Highway all straightened out and getting our grass cutting to help our maintenance people with keeping the town looking good,” Bibb said.
The State Highway Administration is working to improve and replace some sidewalks around town.
Some curbs in the historic district will be getting new granite sidewalks and brick walkways as part of the SHA project.
Commissioner Joyce Harrod said she is looking forward to the new street curbs and sidewalks.
“We’ve been working on our sidewalks for several years and I’m glad to know that the State Highway Administration came in to discuss with us what they are working on and if we have any issues or concerns, they are available to us. I think it will be a great entry for the town of St. Michaels to have our new sidewalks and new brick sidewalks as what was recommended,” Harrod said.
The commission then moved to reevaluate the use of using Fovndry, a Rockville-based public relations and marketing firm retained to improve the town’s communications. Not all commissioners approved using Fovndry for media marketing and digital content creation.
“I didn’t really have a problem with Fovndry; some of the other commissioners look at the money situation a little harder. If you look at the overall contract with them we are not spending any more than if an employee was here. So we are just working within the means of the money we were spending. At this point we are spending the money better and getting more bang for the buck,” Bibb said.
Commissioner David Breimhurst listened intently to the new communications team as they addressed what they can do to make the town’s communications and social media presence much stronger.
“We have entered into a contract with a new communications specialist, a company that’s a seasoned provider of those services for other municipalities around the state. I think they are highly professional and I think they’re going to be able to help us target our marketing campaigns and advertising to a point where we get the most bang for the buck,” Breimhurst said.
The town formerly had an employee who specialized in social media marketing but that person resigned. Fovndry has been asked to step in and help with interim communications consulting services for the town.
“I think the business community will be happy with what they see in the weeks and months ahead and I think the town will have a very effective presence on social media and other media that we haven’t used extensively in the past,” Breimhurst said.
In addition to the communications discussion, the meeting also focused on outsourcing lawn maintenance from the town’s public works to a third-party lawn maintenance company.
After discussing public works and the projects they are working on, the commission looked at gun violence and how to spread public awareness about the dangers of guns.
Commissioner Aida Khalil prepared and read a proclamation declaring Friday June 3, 2022 as Gun Violence Awareness Day. This year marks the eighth annual National Gun Violence Awareness Day. People are asked to wear orange to show support on that day.
