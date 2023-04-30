ST. MICHAELS — A presentation on the latest conceptual plans for St. Michaels’ new town hall and police department building elicited concerns on costs from both town commissioners and residents.
Architect Tim Crosby of Cambridge-based Crosby & Associates presented his firm’s latest plans for the town office and police station complex and answered questions on the project at the Commissioners of St. Michaels meeting Wednesday evening.
The proposed 9,660-square foot, single-story complex will sit on just over an acre of property at 301 Mill Street. The property is currently zoned Maritime Museum, and about half of it is within the town’s historic district.
A February report from the Faux Group, a group contracted by the commissioners to provide guidance on the project, recommended that the town rezone the property to Public Facility.
About 4,700 square feet of the proposed building will be used for the police station, and about 4,900 square feet will be used as the town hall.
The police department portion of the building includes offices, temporary holding cells, a processing area and rooms for weapons and seized property.
The town hall portion includes private offices and public facing offices, along with a 44-seat meeting room, Crosby said.
Crosby said his team aimed to create a building that “really reflects the scale, proportion, rhythm and materials of St. Michaels.”
“We want it to be a building that will fit into the context for the next 100 years,” he said.
As part of that goal, the building will be designed as a net zero carbon facility that will adhere to LEED Gold Certification standards if the town wishes to seek that certification. About 50% to 60% of the power needed for the facility will be generated on site via a solar array, Crosby said.
State grant funding can be requested for the net zero carbon facility and green initiatives like a greywater system and pervious paving, he added.
Crosby said the building’s design is based on capturing 100% of building-generated stormwater and recycling it both for use inside the building and for upkeep of the landscape. All of the driveways, parking areas and sidewalks are either pervious pavement or pavers or other pervious surfaces.
The existing site is currently a primary parking area, and the entry to the site is on property of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. The site is currently 43.5% impervious, which is just under the 50% impervious surface allotment permitted under its current zoning. Even with construction outlined in the proposed site plan, the total impervious surface area is about 48%, still under the 50% limit, Crosby said.
Because the proposed building site is located in an area prone to flooding, the finished floor elevation must follow state guidelines for new construction in those areas. The proposed finished floor elevation is nine feet above sea level.
Additionally, 20 parking spaces are planned, according to the site plan.
As for estimates of probable construction costs, Crosby said that the estimates were computed using cost per square foot numbers based on building type. He pointed to case studies of similar projects constructed in the region, along with reviewing national costs in construction databases, as how his team got to the estimate.
Crosby estimated construction of the police station to be $650 per square foot, totaling just over $3 million. Costs for construction of the town hall were estimated at $550 per square foot, totaling about $2.7 million.
The proposed pervious paver system was estimated to be around $250,000, and soft costs for the project — attorneys, architects, engineers and loan and bond costs — totaled just over $1.2 million.
In total, the proposed project cost is about $7,242,000, Crosby said.
Crosby said that the work his firm has completed so far shows that developing the combined police station and town office building is feasible at the current site; however, other steps remain to approve the design.
The first step is applying for a special exception with the town’s board of zoning appeals to prove that the proposal will do no harm — a heavy obligation, Crosby said. If the board of zoning appeals doesn’t approve the proposal, the project is unable to move forward.
The next step is going before the Critical Area Commission, which involves additional engineering and more architects to obtain the necessary information to present the proposal for approval. Crosby said he’d spoken with the commission before, primarily about the use of pervious pavers to offset impervious surfaces, but the formal process is necessary.
Other considerations include confirming that the type of soils in the area will be compatible with pervious paving systems and obtaining a third-party estimate of the probable construction costs.
Commissioner Tad DuPont raised several questions on the case studies used to estimate probable average construction costs, the annual maintenance costs for the building and consistency with the town’s historic district commission standards.
Crosby said the intention is to keep the exterior of the building 100% maintenance free. The building’s proposed siding, windows and doors are similar to previous proposals to the historic district commission.
Commissioner Al Mercier asked about grant funding for the building’s proposed green initiatives, which Crosby said would lower project costs if the town received the funding. Considering the costs would not include landscaping or building up roads in the surrounding areas, Mercier noted that there were clearly added costs for the town to consider.
In public comments, residents asked about alternate locations for the new town hall and police station and raised concerns on costs and parking.
One resident said he was concerned about the town getting ahead of itself with spending money before knowing how much money there is to spend.
“I would suggest you back up for a second and figure out, what is it the town can afford?” he asked. “At $8 million, that’s more than two years’ worth of total revenue for this town.”
The resident said it could take decades to pay off the building, and also mentioned that many residents in town may not be aware that the town was considering an investment of that amount.
