ST. MICHAELS — Halloween trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in St. Michaels for children 12 or younger.
With Halloween right around the corner, Chief Anthony Smith and the St. Michaels Police Department would like to offer a few safety tips.
Children should:
• Only approach well-lit houses and always travel in small groups.
• Mask eye-holes should be large enough to see any tripping hazards or on-coming trafic, and mouth openings large enough to breathe easily.
• Practice safe-street crossing by using crosswalks.
• Use reflective bright colors and a flashlight so drivers can see you after dark.
• Walk on sidewalks, or as near to the curb as possible.
Parents should:
• Supervise trick-or-treaters.
• Establish a designated curfew for old children.
• Make sure children are wearing safe costumes that fit well and don’t drag on the ground.
• Apply reflective tape to your child’s arms, legs and treat bags.
• Assure costume accessories, such as swords and other pointed objects, are made with soft and safe materials.
• Inspect all treats before they are eaten.
Homeowners should:
• Keep inside and outside lights on during trick-or-trear hours.
• Avoid placing lit candles and jack-o-lanterns on doorsteps and walkways where costumes could brush against them and cause burns or fire.
• Only hand out candy that is packaged and wrapped.
• Avoid handing out small toys that could cause choking or lead poisoning for small children.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
