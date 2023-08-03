ST. MICHAELS — A brand new piece of fire equipment is in service for the residents of St. Michaels and Talbot County.
St. Michaels Volunteer Fire Department’s Engine 45, an engine tanker, was put into service on July 27 and has already run calls, including pumping water for the response to an attic fire in town last week.
Engine 45 is a 2023 E-One Cyclone, featuring a 1,035-gallon water tank, Cummins L9 engine, Hale QMAX pump, Harrison Hydraulic Generator, Whelen and Firetech lighting, and an Arkon Electric Monitor.
St. Michaels VFD President Chris Thomas said the new engine has a larger water tank, a necessity in the rural environs of St. Michaels and elsewhere the engine will serve in the area, often not near hydrants.
The new engine carries 1,000 feet of 5-inch supply hose, 500 feet of 3-inch hose, five attack lines, a Blitzfire Monitor, a battery powered fan and work lights, and a full complement of firefighting tools.
Engine 45 replaced Engine 49, a 2009 engine, in the top of SMVFD’s rotation as the “first due” engine. Engine 45 was purchased to replace Engine 48, a 1990 engine that served the department for 33 years, and was placed in reserve in the department’s fleet.
Thomas said the older engine had exceeded the expected 30-year service window, and that while it is still serviceable, parts for repairs are getting harder to find and the apparatus lacks updated safety features.
Typically, the department would sell the engine, Thomas said, but it is being retained as a precaution due to the lengthy lead time to fill orders that has become the norm in the fire apparatus manufacturing industry.
Engine 45 was designed by the SMFD Engine committee and purchased through Patriot Fire in Grasonville. The engine cost $718,850 and carries well over $200,000 of tools, hose, radios and breathing apparatus.
The RFP for the new engine was put out in 2021, and the committee moved swiftly to finalize the purchase, and the efficient of the process led to the relatively rapid acquisition and placement into service, Thomas said.
The funding for the fire apparatus came from a variety of sources. “It’s a combination of fundraising efforts and money that we get from the county, town and state,” Thomas said.
“The department thanks the generous residents and businesses who helped make this purchase happen through their donations and support over the past few years,” the fire department said in a statement about the new engine.
Thomas, who is in his third year as the department’s president, said the department’s board does a good job of strategic budgeting for future equipment replacements and maintenance of the fire station.
Fundraising efforts include barbecue chicken dinners, a fund drive and a rotation of other types of campaigns, but he said the department’s pit beef and pit turkey offerings were particularly tasty. “I think that it is off the charts ... it’s phenomenal,” he said.
SMVFD has around 70 members, and of those about half are fire and EMS personnel. Just like fire companies across the country, paid and volunteer alike, SMVFD faces a manpower crunch.
Thomas said the nature of the demographics of the St. Michaels area poses a challenge for the department, as many residents are retirees, although the talent pool of retirees helps ensure the administrative part of the community organization is well staffed.
As far as fire and EMS personnel, Thomas said, “We’re hurting just like everyone else.”
Still, the department forges on as the status quo of consistent calls for emergency response continues, and the department continues to plan and save for future acquisitions. Thomas said the brush truck and tanker truck are both in the latter stages of their service, and the department continues its work on that front too, continuing to raise and secure funds and being prepared for what is now a three- to five-year wait time on new equipment.
The newest member of the SMVFD fleet isn’t the first with the title of “Engine 45” — the previous 45 was an engine with an open cab and tailboards that volunteers ride on, braving the heat and cold depending on the season, before carrying out their emergency response.
The equipment has changed, but the fundamental aspects of the job have not. Engine 45 sits in the right hand of the middle bay of the firehouse, waiting to carry to the volunteers to the next call.
