ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Volunteer Fire Department says responders were mistreated while redirecting traffic at the scene of a serious car accident on May 8, with people insulting, cursing and even spitting at the volunteer firefighters as they worked to control the scene off St. Michaels Road.
The May 8 head-on collision between two vehicles was on a Saturday afternoon, and responders were controlling the scene of the deadly crash for a couple hours.
The incident resulted in the transport of a victim to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, and Maryland State Police (MSP) had to thoroughly investigate the scene.
MSP conducted a roughly two-hour investigation during one of the busiest times of the week. Police responded at 3:21 p.m. Saturday to the crash at St. Michaels Road (Route 33) and Solitude Road — which is only one way in and one way out — and didn’t wrap up until after 5 p.m.
Some drivers were upset with the backups and long lines extending well down St. Michaels Road. St. Michaels Volunteer Fire Department was on hand to control traffic, with one lane closed around the accident scene, during the investigation.
Chief Phil Jones, who is speaking on the behalf of his department, said it seemed to be mostly tourists who were treating the responders and traffic controllers harshly. He kept tabs on the license plates.
“The people were getting irate, cursing our guys, and one guy said he got spit at by cars going by,” said Chief Phil Jones. “We were doing the best we could ... we were just trying to do traffic control because it’s such a serious accident, that MSP does a reconstruction. So they’ve got to shut down the road until they do their markings and distance and investigation.”
But drivers were screaming curse words at the firefighters and some even blew by them on the road in an illegal and dangerous bid to get around the clogged road.
“The people were so inconsiderate,” said Jones. “We don’t want to be out there holding up traffic; we don’t want to be out there dealing with death and destruction of somebody. We’re just trying to do the best we can, and it’s an inconvenience for everybody.”
Jones said his department has encountered abusive language before, but the incident on May 8 was excessive, resulting in hours of mistreatment. He held a quick meeting with some of the volunteers to go over department policy in the event it happens again.
The fire chief said he wants to remind the public that his department of more than 60 active members is an entirely volunteer organization, helping to keep everyone safe in emergencies and work as quickly as possible to resume normal operations.
Most of his firefighters acted respectfully and handled it well, Jones added, “but they can only take so much.”
“It’s not like we went home and cried about being spit at or yelled at. Most of the firefighters got broad shoulders so they can take it,” he said. “It’s just the ignorance of the people.”
