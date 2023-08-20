ST. MICHAELS — Exercise and fitness have long been a part of life for Tracy Eutsler, but this summer, she kicked it up a notch — participating in and winning in her first natural bodybuilding competition.
Entering a bodybuilding competition wasn’t something Eutsler, the executive director of the Perkins Family YMCA in St. Michaels, ever had interest in pursuing, though people had asked her if she competed. She’d always been active, from cheerleading in high school and college to teaching group fitness classes at the Y for over two decades.
“I’ve always thought that (competitions) would be a little bit more, it’d be more of a stretch, like you really have to do extraordinary types of things to get yourself in that shape,” she said. “And I enjoy eating, and I enjoy being social, and a lot of that is around food or parties, and I never wanted to really deprive myself.”
But while her husband Jeff was deployed stateside with the Army Reserves last year, Eutsler noticed a difference. Her eating habits changed, going from making bigger meals for a family to not eating as many carbohydrates like bread and rice. And in turn, she saw more muscle definition.
The change in her physique was the start of the journey.
“I thought, ‘well maybe, I should just give it a shot,’” she said. “I’m going to be 50 this year, might as well see what I can do — kind of one of those later in life, why not just do it (thoughts).”
With only two months to prepare, Eutsler, 49, began training harder with a new goal: to compete in the Organization of Competitive Bodies Presidential Cup, an all-natural bodybuilding competition.
For Eutsler, who teaches group fitness classes six days a week, the biggest difference in preparing for a competition came about as part of her new workout routine: a higher amount of heavy weightlifting, she said. Adding more strength training to her normal workouts meant earlier mornings spent in the YMCA’s wellness center, too.
Changing her diet was also part of competition prep for Eutsler, but she liked it, she said. Instead of focusing solely on calories, her coach gave her a range of “macros,” or macronutrients including proteins, carbohydrates and fats to track and eat.
Tracking her food intake was, and still is, time consuming, Eutsler said, but she found the process enlightening. And as a self-proclaimed “big dessert fan,” she still found ways to fit sweet treats into her macros through healthier options.
“It’s all about balance, and just finding ways to feel like you’re not depriving yourself,” she said.
Eutsler’s intense two-month training paid off when competition day came around on Aug. 12.
The event, held at the Bowie Performing Arts Center in Prince George’s County, featured both amateurs and professionals competing across multiple categories and divisions. Eutsler competed in three divisions — novice, master’s 35+ and open — in the women’s figure category of the competition.
Donning a bedazzled competition bikini, she took to the brightly lit stage in tall clear heels to flex and pose, surprised in how “oddly comfortable” she felt in the moment — a welcomed ease she credits to performing as a cheerleader and teaching group classes.
Prior to hitting the stage, making sure she knew how to hit the right poses was Eutsler’s biggest concern.
“I know how to exercise, and I know what muscles do what and how to stand and look a certain way, but when you’re trying to make your lats look bigger or get certain muscles in your back to pop for the back pose — but you can’t see what’s going on back there,” she said. “You think you’re squeezing, but you can’t squeeze too much because you don’t want to look like you’re trying, but you need to squeeze enough.”
Even with some worry over posing, Eutsler took an overall relaxed approach to the event.
“I figured, well, whether I hit it or I don’t hit it, I get them right, I don’t get them right, at least it’s the first time,” she said. “I get out there and get it over with, and I just continue to build. If I don’t do that well, then I practice more and try to get better.”
The practice paid off. Eutsler excelled in her category, winning first place awards for each division and an overall award for the category.
“(I was) super excited,” she said of receiving the awards. At the same time, she remembered feeling humble around other competitors.
Winning in a local event meant Eutsler was eligible to qualify for a pro-level natural bodybuilding event: the OCB Yorton Cup. This year, the competition takes place on Sept. 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“I’m kind of jumping from the baby side of the pool to the deep end really quickly, but I figured, what better way to see where you stand than to try to be onstage with some of the best natural physique people in the country?” she said.
To keep the momentum going, the aspiring figure pro also plans to participate in the OCB Chesapeake Classic in Baltimore on Oct. 7.
A bigger and lasting takeaway from the training and competitions is a more positive self-reflection on her body as a whole.
“It’s given me a different vantage point, and I appreciate now what I have,” Eutsler said. “I’ve always been confident, but (I’m) really feeling more at peace with what God blessed me with.”
