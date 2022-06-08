EASTON — It was standing room only at the Easton Town Council meeting Monday evening. Council members discussed two main issues that were hotly contested by dozens of community activists who showed up to speak. Those issues were a ban on single-use plastic bags for retail and restaurants in the town and a required $1,500-per-team fee for use of the North Easton ball park playing fields.
4th Ward Council Member Elmer Davis talked about what he felt was the most important part of the meeting.
“I have two parts, one was the recreational fees that we removed from the ordinance and the other was the passing of the budget to make sure that we have the highest level employees in the city,” Davis said.
The council was looking at requiring teams to pay a $1,500 dollar annual fee to play games in North Easton Park. Davis says it was also important to give town employees a $5,000 raise across the board.
“The $5,000 raise across the board in the economic times we’re in is a feasible amount of money to give to all of our employees for the good job that they’re doing and for the studies that we’ve been provided for enhancing the quality of life for each employee in the city,” Davis said.
Council President Megan Cook said the budget with included raises was paramount but so was hearing public speakers plead their cases to the council passionately.
“I think passing the budget was very important. Hearing from residents on all the public hearings we had this evening and seeing citizen involvement in the community was also important. It makes a difference hearing back from citizens when we are making our decisions. We want to make sure that we’re hearing from and representing our constituents,” Cook said.
2nd Ward Councilman Don Abbatiello said the council maintained its annual tradition of not increasing taxes.
“Passing the budget did not require any increase in the tax rate for the town. We’re able to provide a lot of programs and projects for the town and also making sure our employees remain competitive with everyone in the neighboring communities,” Abbatiello said.
The town council passed a $37 million budget which included funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to cover the employee raises.
“That includes money that the U.S. government has given out as a result of COVID from all last year and this year and allows all employees in the town to receive a 4.2% raise plus a $5,000 a year raise,” Abbatiello said. “This really helps out the employees at the lower end of the pay scale.”
Abbatiello commented on the speakers who showed up to plead with the county on banning single-use plastic bags which they say are polluting the 600 miles of shoreline and waterways around Easton.
“I really think that residents of the community need to look into how recycling is done in Easton. They need to reuse bags whenever possible and make sure they are recycling them properly,” Abbatiello said.
While many community activists spoke about banning plastic bags, some representatives from the restaurant association said plastic bags are necessary to contain food that is hot and steamy.
“We heard from a lot of people and I think that that’s always great when we have a meeting where a lot of participation occurs,” Abbatiello said.
The council also heard from Al Bond, president of the Avalon Theatre Foundation in downtown Easton. The theatre is holding its 100th anniversary this summer.
“They dug the foundation for the Avalon Theatre in 1921 and then in 1922 it opened as a vaudeville house and movie house. It closed in the late ‘80s and it was an eyesore in the town until many saw the vision and opportunity for its current use,” Bond said.
