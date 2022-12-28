QUEEN ANNE — Phil Starkey Jr., president of the Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company, was inducted into the Talbot County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association Hall of Fame on Dec. 14.
Starkey is a 37-year volunteer with Queen Anne-Hillsboro VFC, where he has served as president for the last seven years. He was nominated for the honor by the fire company’s membership committee and one of four chosen from 11 nominated for induction to the Hall of Fame class for 2022.
“… Phil Starkey has served his Company and Community with distinction and dedication. The members of Station 80 believe he deserves consideration for the Talbot County Firemen’s Hall of Fame,” wrote Barbie Utz, chair of the QAHVFC membership committee, in concluding a letter that detailed Starkey’s service.
Each county has its own Hall of Fame, and inductees tend to be senior members or people who have passed, Starkey said. The Hall of Fame selection committee takes into consideration such things as how much time a volunteer puts in and what they’ve done for the fire department, the association and the community, he added.
Starkey was pleased to be a part of the distinguished company of selected this year, Other 2022 inductees included Buddy Harrison of the Tilghman Island Volunteer Fire Company and Tim Knotts and Jamie McNeal, both of Easton Volunteer Fire Company.
“I’m in there with a pretty good group of guys,” he said.
The fire company wanted Starkey’s induction to be a surprise, but he was “looking kind of shabby,” Starkey said. He had let his hair and beard grow because he was serving as a special Santa helper.
“So, I had to get my hair cut and my beard cut and all that after the Santa Claus event. They told me I was getting the award, and they didn’t want me to look shabby for the award,” Starkey said.
Queen Anne-Hillsboro VFC is unique in that it serves three counties — Talbot, Caroline and Queen Anne’s. Starkey’s service also spans the three counties.
In their nomination letter, the fire company noted Starkey has held almost every line officer position — captain, first assistant chief engineer, assistant chief — and has served on and chaired multiple committees.
He has held every position except chief and has been pretty active in all aspects of the department, Starkey said.
Starkey was president of the Talbot County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association during the COVID-19 pandemic, serving from January 2020 to June 2022.
“I spent so much time trying to get monies for the departments because they had lost so much revenue because of the events being canceled, and we did some food programs where we distributed food within the fire departments to give out to the community members,” Starkey said. He added they worked in conjunction with the health department.
The food was donated by Teddy Bear Fresh, and the nomination letter noted that on several occasions Starkey himself delivered more than 10 boxes to each of the Talbot fire companies.
The letter also noted Starkey was instrumental in helping find a way to dispose of the company’s PFAS foam as well as purchasing replacement foam for the companies.
Starkey has been a delegate to the Kent and Queen Anne’s Firemen’s Association, served on the Queen Anne’s County Fire and EMS Commissioner’s Administrative Committee, and been a delegate to the Maryland State Firemen’s Association.
He has received numerous awards and certificates including being named Fireman of the Year and Line Officer of the Year.
As for the community, Starkey has been a member of the town planning commission, a town commissioner and is currently mayor of Queen Anne.
When Starkey first served on the commission back in the 1990s with longtime mayor Randy Esty, he helped get a grant for Roosevelt Park, for which they held a rededication ceremony and did a big ribbon cutting. When Starkey recently became mayor, he obtained another grant to redo a lot of stuff at the park, “so I’m just the park guy,” Starkey said.
He is a member of the Queen Anne’s County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Queen Anne’s County Fire Commission.
He is a member of the Hillsboro-Queen Anne United Methodist Church, where he serves on the Board of Trustees.
Starkey has a daughter, Danielle Starkey, two stepchildren, Nick Lange and Holly DeStefano, and six grandchildren.
Volunteering seems to run in the family. His wife Dawn is the volunteer secretary for the fire department. His daughter Danielle also volunteers with QAHVFC. Stepson Nick Lange is fire chief of Cordova Volunteer Fire Company.
“We just like giving back to the community,” Starkey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.