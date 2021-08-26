In this Thursday, April 22, 2021 file photo, White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy, left, talks with EVgo Chief Executive Officer Cathy Zoi, before the start of an event near an EVgo electric car charging station at Union Station in Washington. If the auto industry is to succeed in its bet that electric vehicles will soon dominate the roads, it will need to overcome a big reason why many people are still avoiding them: Fear of running out of juice between Point A and Point B.
CAMBRIDGE — Gov. Larry Hogan has announced the state is putting $3.7 million toward 37 new electric vehicle charging locations statewide.
Two of the charging stations are located on the Eastern Shore — at the 100th Street municipal parking lot in Ocean City and at the Eastern Shore Hospital Center in Cambridge.
Hogan said Thursday, Aug. 26, that state effort comes out the state’s share of legal settlement money from Volkswagen over air pollution violations. The state received $75.7 million as part of Volkswagen’s $2.7 billion settlement with U.S. states and the federal government in 2017 over faulty emissions testing.
The Maryland program will install 181 new EV charging ports statewide including at service stations, grocery store parking lots, office parks and government buildings. The United Methodist Church in Fork is also part of the EV charging program. The Calvert Street Garage and office buildings in Annapolis are also getting new charging stations and ports.
“For more than six years now, Maryland has been setting an example for the nation of strong environmental leadership,” Hogan said “This is another important step forward to expanding access to electric vehicle charging across the state and encouraging more Marylanders to purchase and use electric vehicles.”
The electric vehicle chargers also have economic development, tourism and real estate impacts. They are key amenity for tourists, some businesses and potential real estate buyers and tenants who care about climate change and environmental issues or are own Teslas or other electric or hybrid vehicles.
“Zero emission vehicles and clean transportation infrastructure are key drivers to achieving Maryland’s ambitious climate plans, which are among the most detailed and aggressive in the nation,” said Secretary Ben Grumbles of the Maryland Department of the Environment. “Our smart investments in charging infrastructure will accelerate the electric vehicle revolution and grow sustainable public-private partnerships throughout the state.”
