Four outstanding young ladies will compete for the Maryland Dairy Princess title during the 61st annual event at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, in the Cow Palace at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.
“We are excited to spotlight our regional dairy spokespersons at a venue with thousands of fairgoers to showcase Maryland’s dairy industry and allow consumers to learn more about milk, dairy products and our hard-working farmers,” said Susan Summers, president of the Maryland Dairy Princess Association.
Reigning Maryland Dairy Princess Morgan Osborn-Wotthlie will crown her successor after a two-day competition filled with interviews, presentations, and promotions. Regional Dairy Princesses competing are Darby Skinner of Millington, Eastern Shore Dairy Princess; Sophia Brusco of Middletown, Frederick County Dairy Princess; Layla Shepard of Damascus, South Central Dairy Princess; and Katie Jones of Forest Hill, Upper Chesapeake Dairy Princess.
Darby Skinner — Eastern Shore Dairy Princess: A Queen Anne’s County High School senior, Darby is an honor roll student who is active in her FFA chapter, is editor-in-chief of the yearbook, and is the varsity volleyball manager. She is vice president of her 4-H club and serves as a club ambassador. Darby’s passion is showing her dairy cattle, especially at the county fair where she has captured several honors for her animals and in showmanship. She participates in many community service projects, including local food drives and class fundraisers. She works for SlyFox Farms as a dog kennel caretaker and offers pet sitting to clients as well.
Sophia Brusco — Frederick County Dairy Princess: A graduate of Middletown High School and Frederick Community College, Sophia is currently finishing a degree in marketing and management at Shippensburg University. She has worked on her family’s South Mountain Creamery since 2016, fulfilling roles as a farm worker, managing the retail store, and most recently as the wholesale sales assistant, presenting products to grocery stores, food service and professional sports venues and working on special social media projects and promotion evaluations. Sophia is an officer for Beta Gamma Sigma, an honorary society for business students.
Layla Shepard — South Central Dairy Princess: Layla is an honor roll student and cheerleader at Damascus High School. She is a Brown Swiss dairy enthusiast, exhibiting her cattle and other livestock at the Damascus Community Fair and Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. Layla was the 2022 Montgomery County Agricultural Fair Queen and is a member and officer of several county 4-H clubs, including beef, poultry, and sheep & swine. The Damascus FFA Chapter member is also a member of the Damascus Livestock Club. Layla works as an animal caretaker for a local farmer.
Katie Jones — Upper Chesapeake Dairy Princess: Katie is a junior enrolled in the North Harford High School Agriculture Program, caring for the program’s cows, pigs, horses, sheep, and alpaca. The honor student was a regional Robotics and Engineering winner, took top honors in the orchestra and is on the varsity soccer and lacrosse teams. Living on her family’s dairy farm, she is responsible for feeding, herding, grazing, field work and more. Katie is an active member of the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, participating in many community service projects, and is an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
The new state princess, alternate state princess and team of regional princesses will work together to promote Maryland’s official beverage — milk. They will visit fairs, schools, grocery stores, special events and more, sharing their dairy stories about milk, dairy products and the dairy industry.
The Maryland Dairy Princess Association sponsors a Dairy Maid program that prepares future princesses and provides promotional opportunities for younger dairy enthusiasts between the ages of 9 and 16 years old.
For more information on the Maryland Dairy Princess Program, contact Hope Cencula at mddairyprincess@gmail.com.
