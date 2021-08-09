ANNAPOLIS — The state of Maryland is looking at restricting the use of bass and other sportfish species as bait in non-tidal waters and changing the allowed hours for the use of commercial trotlines to catch blue crabs.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comments for both proposed regulatory changes through Tuesday, Aug. 10. Comments can be submitted online.
State regulators are considering changing the start and end times for commercial trotline users during the months of April, October, November and December. The state is proposing the adjustments after input on the issue from the Blue Crab Industry Advisory Committee.
“The current harvest times for those months with trotline gear is from sunset to 10 hours after sunset. The advisory committee recommended shifting the harvest period back by one half-hour. If adopted, the new harvest period would be from a half-hour before sunrise to nine and a half hours after sunrise. It is not anticipated that this shift would change the total amount of harvest,” MDNR said in a summary of the proposed change.
The changes could help “get crabs to market earlier by taking advantage of the time and light available just before sunrise in these months,” according to the state agency.
The state is also “considering clarifying that handlines for crabbing are intended to be fish primarily by hand and not intended to be buoyed as well as clarifying that eel pots must be used to harvest eels for bait and are not legal crabbing gear.”
The changes would apply to commercial crabbers who use trotlines and recreational crabbers who utilize handlines and eel pots on the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries.
The proposed bait restrictions would apply to bass, walleye, trout, muskellunge, northern pike and pickerel.
The state agency said the rules are aimed at the non-tidal waters for the Potomac River where flathead catfish have been popular with regional fishing tournaments.
“Some anglers have begun using large and smallmouth bass as bait,” the agency said in a summary of the proposed changes. “Current regulations allow the use of largemouth and smallmouth bass and all other sportfish as bait as long as they are caught using legal gear and within the size and creel limits established for that species.”
State regulators worry about the impacts on bass and other sportfish populations also pointing to their economic impacts statewide in terms of tourism and fishing trips. The bait rules would apply to non-tidal waters, according to MDNR.
