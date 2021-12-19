EASTON — A Deputy State Fire Marshal knew he had to step in after investigating a house fire last week and discovering the family lost everything, including all of their Christmas gifts.
After a fire destroyed Barbara Gray’s and her four family members’ Cordova home, investigators reached out to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Alumni Association (MSFMAA). They explained how the family lost almost everything, including Christmas gifts for a 12-year-old and 2-year-old.
MSFMAA is an association consisting of active and retired sworn and civilian employees who assist in community outreach programs, including donating to families impacted by disasters.
On Friday, Dec. 17, the Maryland State Fire Alumni Association and staff of the State Fire Marshals Office assigned to the Upper Eastern Regional Office presented Gray and her family with gift cards and presents.
“Hopefully, even if it’s just for a moment, it takes the pressure and takes the pain away of what they’re going through,” said MSFAA President and retired Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Joseph Flanagan.
The family has been living in a hotel in Easton since the fire on Dec. 8. Gray is sharing the room with her grandson, his fiancée, and the two children.
A total of 55 firefighters with Cordova Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding departments were called to Gray’s house in the 11700 block of Blades Road after someone discovered a fire inside. It took 40 minutes to extinguish the fire, and everyone inside the home safely escaped.
Investigators later concluded that a space heater sparked the fire that caused over $200,000 in damages.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal would like to thank the Easton Volunteer Fire Department for allowing the use of their facilities.
