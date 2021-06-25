SALISBURY – Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal are asking for help locating Michael Summar.
Summar, 41, was last contacted on May 6 at the Greyhound bus station located on Tri-County Way in Salisbury.
According to a press release, Summar had purchased a ticket to Baltimore, though where he may have gone from there is unknown.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal say it is possible Summar, who has no fixed address, altered his appearance, his hair or facial hair from the provided photo.
Anyone with information concerning Summar’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Deputy State Fire Marshal Timothy McDonald at 410-713-3780, or email him at timothyj.mcdonald1@maryland.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.