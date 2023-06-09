CHESTERTOWN — It’s moved off the divestiture list and is getting $4 million for a makeover.
“I’m pleased to announce today that the Maryland Department of Health has allocated $4 million to the A. F. Whitsitt Center to help with critical infrastructure upgrades,” said Bryan Mroz, director of the Maryland Department of Health Healthcare System and acting deputy secretary of operations at the Upper Shore Community Mental Health Center stakeholders meeting May 5. “Hopefully this will strengthen our efforts at the community center, and these funds will ensure the longevity of that facility.”
Mroz said that work will continue on the best uses for the facility. The funds are allocated in the fiscal year 2024 budget.
The Whitsitt Center is based within the Upper Shore Community Mental Health Center, operated by the Kent County Health Department, located in Chestertown. It provides an inpatient residential treatment program for adults suffering from substance use disorders and outpatient behavioral health services.
“Wow,” Kent County Health Officer William Webb said following the announcement.
“The Moore/Miller administration, the department of health, has heard the concerns and needs and really wanted to support all the effort that’s going on here, it’s been great work,” Mroz said.
There was a round of applause following the announcement.
“Recognizing that May is Mental Health Awareness month, it is very consistent and we’re very grateful for the foresight and commitment of the Moore administration, that is absolutely fantastic,” Webb said.
The Whitsitt Center was put on the divestiture list in 2021, but earlier this year state Secretary of Health Dr. Laura Herrera Scott announced the facility was removed from the list.
Mroz said the $4 million would be used for deferred maintenance as a result of the facility being on the divestiture list.
At the May meeting, Commission President Ron Fithian asked what are the next steps for the Whitsitt Center, and if plans should be developed for it moving forward.
Mroz said getting community input and determining what the community needs are the next step.
