OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Maryland State Police have released details on a small plane crash into a bay in Ocean City on Sunday.
According to MSP: “Shortly before 2 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack received a 911 call for a private aircraft that crashed into the Sinepuxent Bay adjacent to the Salisbury/Ocean City Regional Airport. According to a preliminary investigation, the pilot of the plane, identified as Matthew Cortigiani, 25, of Utah, advised that smoke filled the cabin as he attempted to shut off the single-engine plane.”
The Ocean City Fire Department had previously reported the crash occurring in nearby Assawoman Bay.
The state police said the pilot returned to the Eastern Shore airport to land.
“The aircraft bounced on the runway and crashed into the bay east of the end of the runway. The Ocean City Fire Department transported one of the five occupants of the plane to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland for treatment of their injuries,” the MSP said in a statement.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the Sunday crash. The OCFD also said Sunday that the occupants of the plane were taking to safety by small vessels that responded to the crash near busy Atlantic Ocean beaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.