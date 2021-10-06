EASTON — Maryland State Police officials are warning residents on the Eastern Shore, especially Talbot County, of potential law enforcement telephone scams that try to scare people into believing they are the target of a criminal investigation or identify theft.
The state police issued a warning on Thursday saying they received more than 30 calls from people reporting getting calls Tuesday from someone who “told them that a criminal complaint had been filed against them or that their identity had been stolen.” The callers seek personal information from the local residents.
Caller IDs on the recipients smartphones show the identity of the bogus caller as “State Police” and the numbers 410-822-3101 or 410-479-3101. Those phone numbers are actual Maryland State Police numbers at the Easton Barrack but have been cloned by scam artists.
Scam artists will clone or “spoof” the true identity and origins of their numbers and will sometimes make it appear the calls are coming from legitimate, local and official outlets.
“These scammers are using scare tactics and sophisticated technology to attempt to take advantage of the public. The Maryland State Police would never solicit personal information from any citizen over the phone,” the state alert reads.
Callers who have received the calls are encouraged to contact law enforcement.
