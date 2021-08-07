EASTON — There are 37 active COVID cases in Talbot County, according to figures released Aug. 6 by the county health department.
The Maryland Department of Health also reported 892 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, Aug. 7.
That is the most new daily cases in Maryland since early May. The state is seeing more cases and hospitalizations as the Delta variant of the virus sparks new hot spots in the southern U.S and new COVID mask mandates in Baltimore and vaccine passports to go to restaurants and fitness centers in New York City.
There are 365 hospitalizations for COVID statewide, according to MDH. That is up from earlier this summer but is still well-off the more than 1,900 of hospitalizations for COVID seen in the state in January.
Gov. Larry Hogan has not reimposed mask mandates or ventured to vaccine passports but has ordered state health care workers in congregate setting to get shots. Hogan has also called those who don’t get COVID vaccines a threat to others’ liberties.
