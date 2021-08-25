EASTON — The Maryland Department of Health reports there have been 9,079 breakthrough COVID cases among the fully vaccinated along with 76 deaths and 733 hospitalizations for the virus from late January through Aug. 22.
Those are up from the 3,836 COVID cases, 454 hospitalizations and 53 deaths from the virus among fully vaccinated persons, reported by MDH for numbers as of Aug. 1.
Still, public health officials stress that the unvaccinated make up the vast majority of COVID cases and that vaccinated persons tend to have less severe reactions to the virus.
MDH reports as of Aug. 22 fully vaccinated persons made up 6.5% of COVID cases since January, 5% of virus deaths and 5.6% of hospitalizations.
The state started reporting breakthrough COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths among the vaccinated earlier this month.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports there have been 1,829 deaths and 7,887 hospitalizations among the fully vaccinated of Aug. 16. Most of those are among patients 65 and older, according to the government agency.
The CDC reports 171.4 million Americans, or 51.6% of the total population is vaccinated against COVID.
Locally, there are 57 active COVID cases in Talbot County and the area has a per capita community transmission rate high enough for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to recommend universal mask wearing.
That is according numbers from the county health department on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The Talbot health agency reported 81 active cases on Aug. 20 and 20 cases at the end of July.
The state of Maryland has also been seeing upticks in COVID cases and hospitalizations — though they are not levels seen in January and other pandemic spikes.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 1,190 new COVID cases and 709 current hospitalizations attributed to the virus on Wednesday.
