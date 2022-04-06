PRESTON — The new steeple at Bethesda-Preston United Methodist Church seems like a miracle. Originally built in 1875, the American Gothic steeple was struck by lightning during a storm, which blew off some of the slate shingles that made up the gray cone. The storm hit in on Pastor Paul Lewis’ first day at Bethesda UMC, July 1, 2021.
Not only did the steeple, which is over 100 feet tall, need fixing, but also the organ got fried. As it turned out, insurance covered 80% of the damages. Now the church has a repaired steeple and a new much improved organ too.
“They put in new lightning rods that are one-inch thick copper and run all the way down to the ground. And since no one had been able to get up there to fix the bell clapper that had rusted off, we got the bell repaired too,” Lewis said.
A large group of congregants came to celebrate and dedicate the new bell tower and organ on March 27.
“About 60 people watched as we did the blessing. I put the oil on my finger and blessed in the name of the Father, the Son and Holy Ghost,” he said.
It cost about $140,000 to fix the steeple and another $60,000 to fix the organ.
“But now it sounds like Westminster Cathedral. It has six speakers and two subwoofers. It is all digital now and it has a button to make it sound like a piano,” Lewis said.
The steeple’s slate shingles are now in pristine rows. The bell ringing and song singing spreads out across the town for two separate services each Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. for the contemporary service followed by a traditional service at 11.
