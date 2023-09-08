CENTREVILLE — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church announces that Stef Scaggiari has been appointed as its music director and Nancy Cook has been appointed director of the parish handbell choir.
CENTREVILLE — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church announces that Stef Scaggiari has been appointed as its music director and Nancy Cook has been appointed director of the parish handbell choir.
Scaggiari and Cook bring a wealth of musical knowledge to their new positions, which are effective as of Sept. 3. They succeed Julia Morris-Myers who is relocating out of the area after eight years as music director for St. Paul’s.
Scaggiari, a Centreville resident, is a well-known classical and jazz pianist who has appeared with musical organizations around the country and overseas, including as a soloist with the Kansas City Symphony, the Florida Orchestra, the Calgary Philharmonic, the Rochester Symphony, and the Annapolis Symphony among others.
He has been heard nationwide on National Public Radio’s Weekend Edition Sunday.
In addition, he has recorded more than two dozen albums, and has written spots for ABC Sports and the IRS.
In his capacity as a jazz pianist, he has performed with several great jazz musicians, including Ethel Ennis, the Carol Sloane Group, and Dizzy Gillespie and Sammy Davis at the White House. He also played twice for Frank Sinatra.
He is a graduate of the Eastman School of Music and earned a master’s degree at Baltimore’s Peabody Conservatory, where he studied with celebrated pianist Leon Fleisher. He is also an alumnus of the U.S. Marine Band, known as “The President’s Own,” and has performed over 200 times at the White House.
Nancy Cook, a Queenstown resident, has an extensive background as a music teacher. She is a graduate of Mary Baldwin College and James Madison University. She has taught in Queen Anne’s County and Anne Arundel County.
Cook founded and directed two church handbell choirs on the Eastern Shore and served as a church choir director for some 60 years. She is a former president of the Maryland Choral Educators Association and was founder and president of the
Eastern Shore Choral Directors. Cook has served as president of the Queen Anne’s County Retired Educators Association and president of the Queen Anne’s County Arts Council.
The music program at St. Paul’s Church includes the parish choir of mixed voices, the handbell choir, and the Choral Scholars Program, which encourages young people in the field of church music.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.