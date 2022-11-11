STEVENSVILLE — “In 1954, a scattering of riverine commandos were called the Marine Infantry of the Republic of Vietnam Navy, later known as the Vietnamese Marine Corps. These became part of the armed forces general reserve and separated from the Vietnamese Navy in 1965, from then answering only to the Joint General Staff of the Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces,” writes Stevensville local and Marine Corps historian Charles “Chuck” Melson in his recently released book.
“As a result of the rising army that would later pose enough of a threat for President Eisenhower to deploy a small advisory team of U.S. Marines as part of the Cold War proliferation of Corps of Marines in the U.S. Pacific Command, including those in Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Indonesia in 1954.”
The Vietnam War would last until 1975 — almost two decades — for soldiers deployed and drafted to fight.
However, Melson said Americans who were watching the war carry on from home would not hear much coverage of the last three or so years of the war, as American forces drew down in size.
In his book,“Vietnam 1972: Quang Tri The Easter Offensive Strikes the South” Melson highlights 1971-75 as a “critical phase” for the Vietnam War in terms of fight strategy and combat technology.
Published in June 2021, the book is an accurate historical account of the battle between the South Vietnamese (VNMC) forces and the North Vietnamese Army’s (NVA) attempt to retake Quang Tri with their Easter Offensive using historical documents and interviews of key players including U.S. Marine Corps Col. John Ripley to recount the U.S. Marine Corps Advisory Unit’s role in helping the VNMC defeat the NVA.
Melson explained at that point in the war, the Americans brought a background based on established naval amphibious forces, division-level employment, and a legislated structure. A Vietnamese Marine Division resulted and reflected this organization and doctrine. Vietnamese attendance at Marine Corps schools fostered this structure along with material support of the advisory effort.
Despite resistance from the Army of Vietnam and U.S. Military Advisory Command, Vietnam, from 1968, had established the goal of a full division of Marines as a priority for Lt. Gen. Le Nguyen Khang, the Vietnamese commandant, and his advisors. That divisional strength was reached by 1970, but no large-scale use took place. The pressure for this increased with external operations in Cambodia in 1970 and Laos in 1971. The full division took the field for the first time in 1972 with battles for Quang Tri City.
He shared that when he was a Junior Officer with the Ninth Marine Amphibious Brigade, he was deployed to Vietnam in March of 1971. During that point in the war, it was “almost like a countdown of who was going to go and who wasn’t. We had been told that ‘the war is over, nothing is happening, and we’re just packing up and going home,’ and I think while I was over there, the last Army combat units actually withdrew in August of 1972.”
However, 1972 would prove to contain the most “high intensity” combat battles in the war with the North and South Vietnamese fighting very hard as the North attacked on three fronts across the demilitarized zone and then towards Con Thien and then towards and locked down by Saigon where the U.S. Marines were reintroduced.
Melson documents 1972 as possessing significant strategic combat evolutions for the U.S. Military as they shifted from “primitive” guerilla warfare that defined the era to a more “high technological” approach. According to Melson, 1972 was the first time during the war where aerial warfare, naval warfare, and ground combat took place relatively side-by-side.
He added that 1972 also was the first time that combat equipment such as Surface Air Missiles (SAMs), portable FA7’s, and “less portable” 4A2’s was used by the North Vietnamese to lead high intensity attacks that rendered the South Vietnamese and remaining U.S. Forces immobile.
“These were dramatic events, and if you were there, they certainly left an impression,” he said.
Melson’s 25 years of service in the Marines allowed him to experience most, but not all, of the Vietnam War which aided in “augmenting” his research on the battle when he shifted his professional endeavors to being the Marine Corps’ Chief Historian.
“When you’re junior and ranked up in time, you don’t really know what’s going on other than what’s in front of you and what you’re told to do,” he said.
The book possesses interviews with key leaders from the U.S. Marine Corps Col. John Ripley, recounting a “heroic action” where he instructs his artillery to blow up a bridge with North Vietnamese tanks on it.
Using images and maps, he hopes to bring the dramatic events of the years of the war to life and make the history “palatable” and engaging for the general audience.
“The events have a physical quality that is very hard to convey in writing and even in film. The only thing you are missing is a sense of smell and a sense of sound. We didn’t quite come up with a way to do that,” he said. “You have to write for people, you can’t just write for other historians and you know, try to tell a good story. If you’re lucky like I was with this, you’ll have a dramatic story where you’ve got winners and losers and individuals who stand out from the rest of us and do things that maybe you’ll do once in your life and hopefully it was worth something or you know more than to yourself, but something you can share with others and illuminate the human condition.”
Melson’s book is currently available for order on Amazon as paperback and Kindle.
