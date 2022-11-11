Charles Melson

Author Charles Melson is a Stevensville resident who served 25 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He continued his service for 20 more years as chief historian.

STEVENSVILLE — “In 1954, a scattering of riverine commandos were called the Marine Infantry of the Republic of Vietnam Navy, later known as the Vietnamese Marine Corps. These became part of the armed forces general reserve and separated from the Vietnamese Navy in 1965, from then answering only to the Joint General Staff of the Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces,” writes Stevensville local and Marine Corps historian Charles “Chuck” Melson in his recently released book.


Vietnamese Marines of the 4th Infantry Battalion are being picked up by American CH46 helicopters from HMM-164 to be dropped off in combat during the defense of Hue City. These photos were taken around 1972 near Tan My, South Vietnam, in I Corps Tactical Zone (Eye Corps).

