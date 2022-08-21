STEVENSVILLE — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Kent Island involving a motorcycle.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on Love Point Road (MD 835), near the intersection of Old Love Point Road (MD 8), shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Troopers from the Centreville barracks arrived to find a black, 2016 Ford Explorer with heavy front end damage and a green custom motorcycle underneath the front of the Ford Explorer. Paramedics on the scene declared the operator of the motorcycle dead upon their arrival at 4:52 p.m., police said
The prliminary investigation found the Ford Explorer, driven by owner Patricia J. Ciesla of Stevensville, was driving north on Love Point Road approaching the curve at the Old Love Point Road intersection. The motorcycle, operated by owner James W. Shimer of Stevensville, was traveling south on Love Point Road into the curve. Shimer was unable to safely navigate the curve; the motorcycle fell over and slid out of the southbound lane into the oncoming travel lane in front of the Ford Explorer, police reported. The Ford Explorer was unable to stop in time and stuck the motorcycle.
Shimer was alone on the motorcycle; his injuries were fatal. Police did not say if Patricia J. Ciesla or her passenger, Ashley F. Ciesla, were injured in the crash.
