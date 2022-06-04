EASTON — Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Brad Childress of Stevensville has been selected as Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year for the Upper Eastern Regional Office. He will join other Deputy State Fire Marshals chosen throughout the state for the 2021 James C. Robertson Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year Award. This is Childress's third straight year being selected for his region and a contender for the statewide award.
During the 2021 year, Childress responded to 15 investigations and conducted 45 life safety inspections throughout Queen Anne's, Kent, Caroline and Talbot counties. The most impressive statistics are displayed through his arrests and convictions numbers. In 2021, Childress was assigned four criminal investigations and successfully closed three of the four cases by arrest with a 75% case closure. He was successful in closing cases, and his conviction rate was 66%, with two of the three arrests leading to convictions.
"The quality of the work he performs is well above the national average for fire investigations and sets an excellent example to other investigators throughout the State," said Deputy Chief Caryn McMahon, commander of the Upper Eastern Regional Office.
In addition to his workload in 2021, Childress was diligently working alongside Queen Anne's County States Attorney's Office for the successful prosecution of a significant 2020 criminal case. The case revolved around a domestic violence scenario that led to two suspects being charged with attempted first-degree arson, attempted first-degree murder, construction of an incendiary device, and several other charges. The combined convictions lead to 30 years total, with the primary suspect actively serving 15 years imprisonment.
"His commitment to see this case through from the initial investigation to successful prosecution exemplifies his exemplary work ethic," said McMahon.
Childress was cited for volunteering for special tasks or assignments, including assisting at the State Fireman's Convention. He routinely serves as the acting regional commander during McMahon's absence and instructs local high school students through the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institutes' Fire and EMS Cadet program.
The Upper Eastern Regional Office consists of Kent, Queen Anne's, Caroline and Talbot counties.
