Dashiell honored '23

Maryland Centenarian Mrs. Wally Dashiell, of Stevensville, left, is shown with her son, Ed Dashiell Thursday afternoon, May 11, at Martin’s West. Dashiell, who will turn 100 later this year, was recognized with 80 other centenarians who reside in Maryland. She credits her longevity of life to staying physically active and “not getting upset about the little things in life.”

 PHOTO By DOUG BISHOP

WINDSOR MILL — On May 11, Stevensville icon, Mrs. Wally Dashiell, 99, was honored at Martin’s West in Windsor Mill (near Woodlawn) with a special luncheon for Maryland residents who are, or who will achieve, their 100th birthday before December of this year. This was the 30th anniversary of Maryland Centenarians Luncheon, founded by Dr. Odessa Dorkins, now “over 75,” who still serves as chair of the event.


