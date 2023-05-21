WINDSOR MILL — On May 11, Stevensville icon, Mrs. Wally Dashiell, 99, was honored at Martin’s West in Windsor Mill (near Woodlawn) with a special luncheon for Maryland residents who are, or who will achieve, their 100th birthday before December of this year. This was the 30th anniversary of Maryland Centenarians Luncheon, founded by Dr. Odessa Dorkins, now “over 75,” who still serves as chair of the event.
The luncheon was originally held downtown at the Sheraton Inner Harbor Hotel, in Baltimore, but “it provided standing room only space that first year,” said Dorkins, “and we quickly moved it to Martin’s West. It’s been at Martin’s every year since.” This year was the first year the luncheon resumed since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.
Dorkins noted that during the pandemic centenarians received certificates of congratulations by mail. This year over 767 people attended, including family members and others escorting the centenarians.
There were 80 Maryland centenarians honored at this year’s luncheon along with Dashiell. Her son, Ed Dashiell, of Falling Waters, West Virginia, accompanied her.
Martin’s served a wonderful meal — a light crust-covered cream of broccoli soup, followed by a Maryland lump meat crab cake, baked chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing and steamed green beans. A slice of delicious vanilla layered cake was served for dessert.
Among the guest speakers, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott praised those achieving centenarian status for “their wisdom and lessons they can teach all of us from life experiences.” It was announced Scott had just signed legislation that bans Baltimore City seniors from losing their homes because they can no longer pay property tax to the city. The point was made that, due to inflation and escalating property tax assessments, many seniors who had paid off their home mortgages years earlier can no longer afford to pay property tax on their fixed, retirement incomes. Seniors losing their homes for this reason has been a problem for many years.
Scott added, “Today in Maryland, according to the latest data from the Social Security Administration, there are 1,849 centenarians living in our state. Three of them are 110 years old!” The announcement brought a roar from the audience.
In a conversation following the program, Dorkins said, “In Maryland, we’ve had people who have lived beyond 110. There was ‘Ms. Mammie’ who lived to be 121. And, Fred Hawkins lived to be 114.”
Scott was followed by Maryland Secretary of the Department of Aging Carmel Roques, who said, “You centenarians of today are the vanguard of our future. Current studies show, from improvements in medicines and medical care, people eating healthier diets, that half of all 5-year-olds today will live to be 100.”
Dorkins said, “The governor of Maryland declared the second Thursday of May each year to be Maryland Centenarians Day.” Fitting, that May is already Older Americans Month.
She also said, “My next goal is to make the second Thursday in May designated National Centenarians Day.”
Seated at her table, Dashiell let out a loud and extended yell when her name was announced as one the honorees. She said, “For such a large group of people being served food, I was really impressed with how the staff at Martin’s got the food served to everyone. The food was also very good.”
Asked what has contributed to her longevity? She responded, “Not getting upset about the little things in life. Don’t get stressed out about the little things.”
Dashiell was the owner of Dashiell School of Dancing in Stevensville for more than 60 years, where she taught ballet, tap and modern dance. She attempted to give all of her students a firm foundation in the basics of dance. But it was more than that. She also developed poise and self confidence in each individual. She retired as a dance instructor a little more than a decade ago. She, however, has not retired from one of her continuing passions, participating in the Maryland Senior Olympics. She is registered to compete at the National Senior Games, which this year will be held in Pittsburgh July 7-13. She will be competing in javelin throw, discus and shot put in the 100-years-old category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.