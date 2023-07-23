PITTSBURGH — Longtime Maryland Senior Olympian Wally Dashiell of Stevensville went to the 19th biennial National Senior Games, held this year in Pittsburgh, where she competed in three field events — discus, javelin and shot put. She competed in the 100-year-old category for athletes and won three gold medals.
A retired dance instructor, she was the oldest female field events athlete at the games — and a cancer survivor.
Dashiell announced in February of this year: “This will be my final trip to the national games.” Asked why? She simply replied, “Because I’m 100 years old!”
While competing last week, she truly enjoyed herself, socializing with the other athletes and wishing them well.
She received a tremendous and unexpected surprise — all of her family members, five from Canada and four from West Virginia drove to Pittsburgh to see her compete and cheer her on.
Making the trip were: her niece, Christa Morgan; Christa’s daughter, Susan, who is Dashiell’s great niece; and Susan’s two daughters; both great-great nieces, Sophia Silvestri, 13, and Laila Silvestri, 11; along with Mark Bagatto, Susan’s fiance; all from Toronto, Canada.
Also making the trip from Falling Water, West Virginia, were Dashiell’s son, Ed Dashiell; his wife, Janet; and their two adult sons, (Wally’s grandsons) Eric and Charlie Dashiell.
Following the javelin throw on Tuesday, July 11, which was held at Robert Morris University Sports Center, in Pittsburgh, Christa came onto the track and stood directly in front of Wally to congratulate her. She stood directly in front because Dashiell’s eyesight site has been declining, so Christa had to tell her, “It’s me, Christa!” Dashiell replied, “What? My Christa? What are you doing here?”
The surprise was not yet complete. The entire family then joined Christa on the track to congratulate Dashiell and give her hugs. Also present was Stacy Sigler, director of Maryland Senior Olympics.
Sigler was pictured with the entire family as Dashiell was awarded one of her medals. Dashiell has high praise for Sigler in the work she’s done with the Senior Olympics.
Other athletes saw this happening; many of them wiped away tears from their own faces in expressions of joy for Dashiell, seeing that her family was there to support her. It was a special emotional moment to witness.
Dashiell began competing in the National Senior Games in 1991 when it was held in Syracuse, New York. The only family member who had ever accompanied her to a national games location was her late husband, George, who died many years ago.
Since she had told Christa that this would be her final national games, Christa decided they would come to Pittsburgh to surprise her. Ed Dashiell decided he and his family would join in the fun.
Wally said, “I still can’t believe they all did that. That was amazing.”
The family took her on a luncheon river cruise around the city of Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 12, a day off from competition. The cruise had a special live musical entertainment tribute to singer Neil Diamond’s top songs.
“This was one of the best organized national games I’ve ever attended,” Dashiell said. There have been years when she couldn’t say that.
The National Senior Games began in 1987 and were held in St. Louis, Missouri. St. Louis held the second games again in 1989. The Senior Games has been held every other year at a different location around the country to stimulate more awareness and participation.
The mission statement of the Senior Games is: “To promote health and wellness from adults 50 and over through fitness, education and sport.”
Warren Blaney, who is considered to be the founder of the Senior Games, said this in 1983 in a Los Angles Times interview, “This kind of thing is good in every way. Instead of looking back as they get older, Senior Olympians think about tomorrow. They think, ‘I’ll beat that guy next year.’”
Wally Dashiell has followed Blaney’s advice over the years, constantly pushing herself to do the best she can, even though she continues to age and deals with the difficulties that naturally come with aging.
She has always encouraged other seniors to get involved in the Senior Olympics.
“Many people often reply, ‘I have too many aches and pains to do something like that,’” she said.
She’s always told them, “I have aches and pains too, but it hasn’t stopped me.”
Nearly a decade ago she had knee replacement surgery. Two years later, hip replacement surgery. Doctors told her she could continue with Senior Olympics, “but no more running or jumping events.” So, she has continued with throwing events that she can still do.
After a successful Senior Games, Dashiell does plan to compete next month, Aug. 5 and 6, at the Maryland Senior Olympics, which will be held at the Prince George’s County Track and Field Complex in Landover.
Dashiell was inducted into the first class of the Maryland Senior Olympics Hall of Fame. She holds nearly 20 state records in track and field events over the years. She is also the holder of several national records in throwing events.
