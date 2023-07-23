PITTSBURGH — Longtime Maryland Senior Olympian Wally Dashiell of Stevensville went to the 19th biennial National Senior Games, held this year in Pittsburgh, where she competed in three field events — discus, javelin and shot put. She competed in the 100-year-old category for athletes and won three gold medals.


  

