The brainchild of artist Miriam Moran, the Race Street Black Lives Matter street mural receives a restoration with a new message for 2022, “Stop the silence, end gun violence!”. The project says Moran, is one of “commUNITY”, education and celebration of culture.
Focused on their task, one volunteer works on the outline of the mural.
MIRIAM MORAN
Happy artists take to the street to celebrate Juneteenth and community.
MIRIAM MORAN
Mothers paint roses in reflection of loved ones.
MIRIAM MORAN
A collage of colors make up one of the letters in the Black Lives Matter’s mural.
With a joyful smile, one woman embraces her task of adding fresh colors to the street mural.
MIRIAM MORAN
Community members join the celebration of Juneteenth and reboot of the Black Lives Matter Mural.
Restoration work of the Black Lives Matter mural on Race Street is completed on the weekend in honor of Juneteenth.
MIRIAM MORAN
Cambridge, affectionately called Groove City, is the scene of this extended street mural embracing the Black Lives Matter movement.
MIRIAM MORAN
Many hands make light work as the nearly block long street mural on Race Street in Cambridge gets a reboot over the Juneteenth weekend.
MIRAM MORAN
Artists, neighbors and onlookers take part in the restoration of the Black Lives Matter street mural in downtown Cambridge.
MIRIAM MORAN
A statesman and advocate of people’s rights, Frederick Douglass is featured on the art gracing Race Street.
MIRIAM MORAN
Artist Miriam Moran pauses painting for a photo with one of her younger helpers.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
The brainchild of artist Miriam Moran, the Race Street Black Lives Matter street mural receives a restoration with a new message for 2022, “Stop the silence, end gun violence!”. The project says Moran, is one of “commUNITY”, education and celebration of culture.
CAMBRIDGE — The brainchild of artist Miriam Moran, the Race Street Black Lives Matter street mural received a restoration with a new message for 2022, “Stop the silence, end gun violence!” The project, Moran said, is one of “commUNITY,” education, and celebration of culture.
“Moments like these always make you realize how powerful it is just to sit in the presence of God’s direction and be content,” Moran said of the restoration progress over the Juneteenth weekend.
“It was definitely heartfelt to see the commUNITY come together once again and celebrate the culture and what matters most in unity and in love,” she said.
Community leaders including interim Mayor Lajan Cephas supported the street mural as did the Alpha Genesis Community Development Corporation and many volunteers from both near and far. “Keep striving for the victory already placed for you,” Moran told the Cambridge community.
She also issued a heartfelt message to those “beautiful strong queen mothers” of the community who lost their children due to gun violence.
“As I saw you painting a rose in reflection of your loved one,” Moran said, “I prayed in that moment a sense of peace can be amongst your hearts to know your pain is not in vain. We honor your loved ones always. Voicing this important matter through art was my purpose in hope that more actions will follow in our community to end gun violence, to educate, to bring unity, to bring HOPE.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.