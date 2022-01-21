Stork makes home delivery in Millington

MILLINGTON — The baby’s cry was the most wonderful sound for Kiersten Lancaster, the young Kent County 911 specialist who orchestrated a home birth last month.
Technically Lancaster didn’t deliver the baby, but over the phone she coached parents Sadie and Joe through the birth of a healthy little girl.
Sophia Frances Gonce arrived at 10:42 p.m. Dec. 10, about a week and a half early.
Joe Gonce called 911 at 10:30 p.m. — it was a Friday night — to request an ambulance for his girlfriend who was in labor and about to give birth.
The hospital in Annapolis, which is where Sadie had planned to have her baby, was a 57-minute drive from their home in Millington.
“I think I was probably in labor all day,” said Sadie, who had been advised by her doctor to take a warm bath and an over-the-counter pain reliever.
But when the contractions got stronger and about 3 minutes apart, she knew she was in active labor. And there wasn’t enough time to get to Annapolis.
Working through the Emergency Medical Dispatch program, Lancaster was able to provide step-by-step instructions over the phone to the expectant parents.
As part of her entry-level training, Lancaster said she had successfully navigated “pretend” scenarios, “but you can’t really understand what’s going on until it’s really happening.”
“I don’t have any kids,” the 21-year-old Lancaster freely offered.
Lancaster said she didn’t fully appreciate what she had done until after the fact.
“I’m pretty new,” she said, having been hired in July.
“I just focused on what I had to do. ... It’s definitely a story to tell forever.”
Lancaster told that story Jan. 6 at the Kent County Office of Emergency Services’ dispatch center, where she met baby Sophia and parents Sadie and Joe for the first time, while also receiving the Kent County Office of Emergency Services Stork Award.
James B. Russum, chief of communications, presented Lancaster with a lapel pin and a certificate, signed by Russum and Emergency Services Director Wayne Darrell, that recognized her outstanding performance in assisting with the delivery of a baby.
The whole thing was a surprise for Lancaster, who was on shift and had been asked to come to a separate office in the 911 center on the ruse that a tour was going to be given.
Sadie and Joe didn’t go home empty-handed either. They were given a basket with baby items, neatly wrapped up in a pink blanket with Sophia’s name embroidered on it.
Back to the story.
Lancaster wasn’t scheduled to work the night of Dec. 10; she was filling in for a colleague who had called in sick.
It was early into her 12-hour shift (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.) when Joe Gonce placed the 911 call.
Lancaster obtained and verified the address, got Joe’s name and telephone number, and asked why he was calling — just as she had been taught in 600 hours of classroom instruction before being released to the “floor” for hands-on training.
Because cell phone reception is spotty in the area, Joe made the call from outside.
Lancaster told him that to assist Sadie, he would have to go inside the house and be with her.
Fortunately, the call remained intact and contact was not broken until after the baby’s birth. In a fortuitous turn of events, the call dropped just as EMTs and a county paramedic were arriving.
Lancaster said the expectant father’s calm demeanor set the tone for what was to come.
Following the script of the Emergency Medical Dispatch childbirth card, Lancaster told Joe what supplies to gather — including towels and a shoestring in case he would have to cut the umbilical cord — and how to position Sadie for delivery.
Joe was the go-between his girlfriend and Lancaster.
Meantime, shift supervisor Terry Allen was paging various first responder units.
Lancaster also instructed Joe on how to dry off his baby daughter and clear her airway.
“I could hear the baby crying in the background. That was really cool,” Lancaster told the Kent County News in a telephone interview Jan. 9.
With the arrival of EMS, mother and baby were taken by ambulance to Anne Arundel Medical Center as a matter of protocol.
Lancaster was on the call for 12 minutes and 30 seconds, but it seemed like “forever,” she said.
Laser-focused on the task at hand, she was able to block out all distractions.
But then “as soon as I finished, I was like ‘that just happened.’ And I was really excited and texted everyone I know.”
Russum said Lancaster handled the call with a confidence and skill that would suggest years of experience. It was remarkable, he said, that she had been released from training only about two weeks earlier.
“Kiersten is a great assent to our agency,” Russum wrote in an email to the Kent County News. “She shows up every day with a great and positive attitude. The way she handled this call you would have thought she had 10 years of experience.”
