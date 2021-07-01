CAMBRIDGE — Severe thunderstorm hit Dorchester County and other parts of the Mid-Shore on Thursday afternoon, July 1, knocking down trees and leaving thousands without electricity.
Emergency responders worked around the county, responding to medical calls, trees downed on structures, and in one instance, investigating a lightning strike on a house near East New Market.
The Dorchester fire and EMS scanner remained busy with the coordination of emergency response around the county.
This story will be updates as the situation develops.
