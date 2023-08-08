Dale Rogoff Greer, left, talks with Baltimore County firefighters after several trees took out the power lines and fell on her daughter’s car by her house on Gittings Avenue in Towson, Maryland, Monday evening.
Cambridge municipal personnel work on Aurora Street near Henry Street the day after a storm dumped 4 inches of rain in two hours.
MIKE DETMER/STAR DEMOCRAT
Looking east from Route 97, a man stands in the field of downed power lines and poles on Route 140 in Westminster, Maryland Tuesday morning.
JERRY JACKSON/THE BALTIMORE SUN
EASTON — A line of strong storms that moved through the Mid-Shore region Monday evening led to flooding and damage to trees.
The storms rolled through the area in the early evening hours, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.
Locally, Cambridge recorded the highest 24-hour rainfall total — just over 4 inches — as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. St. Michaels recorded about 2.7 inches of rain, while Easton recorded just over 2 inches. Denton saw about 1.7 inches of rainfall in the 24-hour period.
Dorchester County Emergency Management Planner Jimmy Windsor said the 4 inches of rain in about two hours quadrupled forecasts.
The heavy rainfall caused flooding in some areas of the city — emergency responders assisted motorists in the Henry Street area who were caught in more than two feet of stormwater.
A lightning strike near Vienna is believed to have started an outdoor fire on Maiden Forest Road. The fire was quickly controlled.
Weather service storm reports indicated damage to an Oxford restaurant and an “abundance” of downed trees and wires in Bozman. Downed trees and wires were reported in portions of Queen Anne’s County.
The storms had a more significant impact in northern and western Maryland, with numerous downed wires, trees and roadway hazards caused by the strong winds. Areas in the western part of the state also reported large hail, according to the weather service.
A spokesperson for Maryland’s largest power utility, BGE, called the destruction “catastrophic.”
“This is damage that if you worked in electric distribution at BGE for your entire career, you may see it once,” Nick Alexopulos said at a news conference Monday night.
In Westminster, Maryland, dozens of vehicles were trapped amid a string of power lines that fell like dominoes onto a highway. No injuries were reported. Utility crews turned off the electricity to the power lines, and the 33 adults and 14 children in the vehicles were able to get out safety, Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Roland Butler said at a news conference Tuesday.
First responders and others worked as a team and saved lives Monday night, Gov. Wes Moore said.
“There were people who were stuck and stranded in cars who were able to sleep in their own beds last night,” the governor said.
The storms, which spread across much of the mid-Atlantic region disrupted air travel.
By Monday night, more than 2,600 U.S. flights had been canceled and nearly 7,900 delayed, according to flight tracking service FlightAware. The trouble continued Tuesday with hundreds of delays and dozens of cancellations.
The Federal Aviation Administration, which rerouted planes around storms on Monday, warned Tuesday that low clouds and winds could impact airports in New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas and San Francisco and thunderstorms could mean delays in Boston, Atlanta, Florida and Chicago.
