CAMBRIDGE — Tempers flared as more than a dozen nonprofit executives attended the Cambridge City Council work session Monday to voice their surprise and astonishment at how one million dollars in ARPA funds is being distributed to 30 charitable organizations.
Concerns expressed were that some nonprofits were given five times as much money as what they asked for. For example, One Mission Cambridge asked for $15,000 and was awarded $75,000. New Beginnings Youth and Family Services, on the other hand, asked for $117,808 and was awarded $30,000.
Nonprofits that received the highest awards of $75,000 each include CASA of the Mid-Shore, MidShore Meals til Monday, Dorchester Public Library, Dorchester Center for the Arts and One Mission Cambridge.
Theresa Stafford, executive director of New Beginnings Youth and Family Services, expressed her frustration at the council work session.
“It’s just so many unanswered questions that I am not used to. My biggest concern is, how do you give people more money than what they demonstrated a need for? It doesn’t make any sense that you ask for $8,000 and are given $75,000,” said Stafford.
The total amount requested from all organizations totaled $3,908,207. City Manager Tom Carroll says officials worked to get the amount of funding up to help more nonprofits.
“At the time that we did the request for proposals, the allocation was $500,000. Fortunately when we were preparing the FY23 budget, council was able to provide another half a million dollars. So the sum that we’re talking about to award is a million dollars,” said Carroll.
Another concern expressed was that rubric scores, the scores used by the council to calculate the individual disbursements, indicated that certain organizations were valued less than others and that the scores appear to undervalue Black-led nonprofits.
Jermaine Anderson, executive director of Alpha Genesis Community Development, gave commentary at the meeting because he felt the process was flawed and unfair.
“I think it has some holes and some gaps in it. I do believe that we are due diligent enough to solve the issues that came forth and my suggestion is to listen to the people who have something to say about what the process looked like,” said Anderson.
Officials talked about the process that went on behind the scenes to come up with the monetary awards.
“They spent collectively, as a committee, a good 10 to 12 hours plus their own individual time reviewing about 725 pages of submissions and so they had to create a rubric or some kind of mechanism to decide how we are going to distribute a million dollars to these organizations,” said Carroll.
Carroll says efforts were made to have a diverse committee.
“I will point out that the committee was fairly representative of Cambridge. It had three women and two men. It had two African Americans and three white individuals,” said Carroll.
Some have expressed concern that not all the nonprofits are headquartered inside the city limits.
“While I understand the concern that some organizations may not be domiciled in the city limits, the services by contract will be targeted to our community,” said Carroll.
Officials will be discussing and taking the next steps at awarding the ARPA funds at a council meeting on Oct. 17.
