RIDGELY — Denton Volunteer Fire Company responded to a call for a man stuck in the mud Thursday afternoon as part of a two-hour long rescue culminating in an aerial rescue and involving multiple agencies.
Asst. Chief Tom Frankhouser said they were dispatched at 12:33 p.m. Feb. 17 for a subject stuck in the mud in a kayak in the Choptank River. They located the kayak north of the Route 404 bridge in the area where the river forks off, just before the high school, between the shoreline and a duck blind, Frankhouser said.
Maryland State Police described the location as the shallow, silt-filled area of the Choptank River near Chapel Creek.
Frankhouser said he didn’t know how long the man had been stuck before calling 911; winds were high and the tide was still going out. Denton VFD had no way to reach the man from shore.
It would be night before high tide might free the kayak, said Frankhouser, and it was too dangerous to leave the man stranded there.
At the time, the water temperature for the Choptank River was about 44 degrees Fahrenheit, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Marydel Volunteer Fire Company launched a Jon boat from Crouse Mill Park, and a Maryland Natural Resources Police boat launched there as well. However, the river was too shallow at low tide for either boat to reach the kayak.
The only way to reach the man was by helicopter, Frankhouser said.
Caroline County Emergency Services called Maryland State Police for aviation help. The crew from Trooper 6, assigned to Easton, responded to the area of the 10,000 block of River Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. to conduct the aerial rescue, police said.
Once at the scene, the helicopter crew got directions to the stranded kayaker from ground rescuers. Trooper paramedics lowered an empty rescue basket to the uninjured kayaker. As directed by rescuers and trooper paramedics, the kayaker climbed inside the basket and was safely hoisted 75 feet to the hovering aircraft, which then flew the man to emergency medical personnel on shore.
Once he reached the shore where the fire department, Caroline County Emergency Services paramedics and Caroline sheriff’s deputies were waiting, the kayaker said he was fine and refused treatment or transportation to the hospital, Frankhouser said.
Someone from emergency services gave the man a ride back to his car, which was parked at Crouse Mill Park.
Among the different agencies, about 25 people participated in the rescue effort, Frankhouser estimated. They cleared the scene about 2:30 p.m.
The kayak was still stuck at press time.
