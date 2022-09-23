EASTON — At the first monthly meeting of the Talbot County School Board, two high school seniors were appointed and sworn in to represent their schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Easton High senior Alondra Moreno Santana and St. Michaels Middle High senior Abbie Kemp were chosen following an application and interview process to be the two student board members.
A lifelong resident of St. Michaels, Abbie Kemp has attended school on the St. Michaels campus since fourth grade. She plays varsity field hockey and tennis and is involved in many school clubs, including National Honor Society, the Student Government Association (currently serving as president) and Students Helping Other People (S.H.O.P.). She was also a founding member of the school’s chapter of the Biomedical Engineering Society. Abby plans to attend a four-year college with the hope of going on to medical school to become a trauma doctor.
“I feel so honored to be able to provide input on the future of education in Talbot County,” Kemp said. “I hope to use this position to benefit the students of the St. Michaels Campus and all of the schools in Talbot County.”
Easton High senior Alondra Moreno Santana currently serves as president of the National Honor Society, the National Art Honor Society and the Latin Honor Society. She is a member of the yearbook, ecology, art and Latin clubs, as well as the varsity indoor and outdoor track teams. She has served as a “buddy” and coach for the Easton Elementary School Unified Sports program for students with disabilities. After graduating, Alondra plans to attend a four-year college to study something in a science field and she hopes to eventually become a surgeon.
“I believe that this opportunity will be a great way for me to serve and to connect to my school and my community, as well as give back all that they have done for me,” said Moreno Santana. “I am grateful to represent Easton High School and to have the opportunity to highlight all the hard work of my peers.”
“We are so thrilled to have our new student board members join us,” said Board of Education President Susan Delean-Botkin. “They provide the Board an intimate look at the daily life of our high school students, and provide input on student concerns and successes. We learn so much from them.”
Following that, the board recognized current students who achieved the status of Advanced Placement Scholar through their performance on AP exams at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. AP exams are scored on a 5-point scale, with many colleges and universities granting credits for scores of 3, 4, or 5. A score of 3 or higher on an AP exam indicates that a student is considered “qualified” for college credit and capable of being successful in a college level introductory course in the particular content area.
Next, the school board discussed Easton Elementary School’s Unified Sports Club program which is getting ready to start this Saturday and helps those with disabilities partake in sports. Their mission is to build relationships with their athletes and peers that will carry over to the community through sports while building an inclusive atmosphere. The program aims to highlight the participants’ strengths, personality and spirit. High school students are encouraged to volunteer to be “buddies” for the younger athletes in the program. The games are played at Idlewild park.
Following that, suicide awareness was mentioned in the meeting with plans to implement suicide prevention into the curriculum during September, which is Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among high school-aged youth ages 14-18 after unintentional injuries. More teenagers and young adults die from suicide than from cancer, heart disease, AIDS, birth defects, stroke, pneumonia, influenza and chronic lung disease combined. Each day in our nation, there are an average of over 3,703 attempts by young people grades 9-12.
Next, Superintendent Sharon Pepukayi spoke to the board and audience.
“It’s been really nice getting in front of staff members and listening to their questions or any ideas that they have and receiving feedback and accountability on the work to be done,” said Pepukayi.
This year’s attendance is 4,544 students enrolled. The first day of school was Aug. 29. Pepukayi says events are coming up to celebrate diversity.
“A lot is taking place now, Hispanic Heritage Month and so there are a lot of activities happening throughout the district. In the various school buildings, you can see the different activities taking place. This Saturday is Frederick Douglas Day taking place, again a lot of activities here in the community,” said Pepukayi.
