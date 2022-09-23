EASTON — At the first monthly meeting of the Talbot County School Board, two high school seniors were appointed and sworn in to represent their schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Easton High senior Alondra Moreno Santana and St. Michaels Middle High senior Abbie Kemp were chosen following an application and interview process to be the two student board members.

