Student critical of KCPS' handling of stabbing

ROCK HALL — At the Kent County Board of Education meeting Monday night, student member Sam Buckel recounted his experience that morning during the stabbing at the high school.
Buckel said he and other students had been passing out Valentines and were in the front office putting absent students’ Valentines in their first period teachers’ mailboxes.
“It was when we were leaving that a student frantically ran out of the office and a faint ‘call 911’ could be heard from the back hall of the front office,” he said. “I remember checking my watch, and as (board member) Ms. (Trish) McGee kind of clarified for me, it was around 8 (a.m.). I think exactly it was like 8:03. it was not until 8:16 that a shelter in place was called. That was roughly 15 minutes of time passed between a 911 call and a shelter in place.”
He said panic began to set in among students.
“Although, according to the reports and KCPS press release, we were put into a lockdown, two times on the announcements by (Assistant Principal) Mr. (Aaron) Pretlow, we were told that we were in a shelter in place,” Buckel said. “Of course, there is a difference between the two, and we were not in the stage of lockdown I think we should have been placed onto or that students were notified they were placed onto.
“There was never a moment within that time that I couldn’t hear students in the hallway or students on Snapchat and stuff being called out. A student within my classroom was told that they were free to walk out and leave by the attendance office, and we were not put in a lockdown situation if something like that was allowed to occur.
“Although, if we weren’t in a lockdown, which it seems like we weren’t, we should have been put in a lockdown, and that was stated even on the police scanner as we were listening to,” he said.
Buckel said he learned from the police scanner that a student had been “stabbed three times in the chest and abdomen” and the decision had been made to “fly the student out on their conditions.”
“Later I had Kent County Public Schools telling me on a press release that the student did not have life-threatening issues,” Buckel said. “I am grateful for that, but it was a big confusion for many students who watched a helicopter land on the field for then us to be told by law enforcement that the student was stabbed three times and then the school system to tell us that their conditions weren’t life-threatening.
“So moving forward, more communication because that was incredibly misleading. And regardless of even if it was minor injuries, the trauma students faced while watching a helicopter land for a stabbed student, that alone deserved more,” he added.
While walking back to class, Buckel said he passed the boys locker room not knowing that was where the stabbing had happened.
“At that time I saw zero admin or staff in the halls. All the training, if ever received, was not used today in my opinion. KCPS failed to call a proper lockdown, alert parents correctly and mitigate a situation properly,” he said. “However, sadly, I am not surprised the school system has yet again broken policy and swept things under the carpet because it’s in our nature.”
Buckel’s comments were met with applause from those in the audience.
Kent County Public Schools Superintendent Karen Couch told the school board she learned about the stabbing of a student at the high school in a phone call from Kent County High School Principal Kris Hemstetter.
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded and the school was put under lockdown in order to find the weapon, Couch said.
“The student that was injured is at home. He is doing well according to his mother,” Couch said.
She added the student who was the aggressor is in custody and has been charged as an adult.
Couch said between 200 and 300 students were picked up early Monday following the incident and that those students who left early received an excused absence.
“I just want to note that it was definitely a team effort with regard to the situation. It was not a good situation at all. We felt strongly that, had it not been for the staff’s immediate response and containing the situation right away, it potentially could have been worse,” Couch said.
“I think my biggest concern still moving forward is, I’m all for counseling and I’m really glad that we’re going to have more counselors there, but going into tomorrow, what can we as a board, what can I go to my peers and tell them for why it’s safe to come to school tomorrow or why they should come to school and not feel insecure about walking in the doors because there may be another fight or another stabbing,” Buckel said.
While he said he was glad the school offered counseling, Buckel asked, “What are we going to do for the students who have experienced that trauma but also still don’t feel safe enough to walk in the building and then have those counseling services available for them?”
Couch said there would be an opportunity for students to discuss the incident during first period Tuesday.
“But you’re right, we don’t want to ignore the fact that it is going to be fresh in students’ minds tomorrow, so having additional presence from central office and also from the Kent County Sheriff’s department we hope will provide some sense of security with regard to students,” Couch said. “I think it’s going to be a little while before we can move forward.”
Board Vice President Nivek Johnson said he would like to see the district-wide crisis plan, “just to be more informed on how the timeline of events goes” in regard to the school system’s response.
McGee, who also is the editor of the Kent County News, said she was told the incident started outside of school over the weekend and asked if anybody knew beforehand what was going to happen.
“Students were not talking amongst themselves about this particular incident,” Couch said. “Although there was a text message where the students specifically said where they were going to meet.”
“Emphasizing with the students the importance of sharing information with an adult is incredibly important and I think reiterating the tip line and what steps would they take to report something that they may not otherwise report. I think some training with regard to that would be helpful,” she added.
“Given what’s happening around us, even in the state of Maryland in the last couple of weeks, I don’t want to minimize a knife, but we are lucky that it was just a knife and not something else,” McGee said.
Couch said she and other school officials talked about reinstituting ALICE training. ALICE — which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate — training focuses on emergency and crisis response.
“It’s been a while since we had that training so it would be a good idea to reinstitute that as well,” Couch said. “We talked about the timeline in terms of … the information and the coordination process.”
During the public participation portion of the meeting, parent Valerie Walters said, “I find it kind of humorous that ALICE training hasn’t been visited for a while, but once again we’re reactive instead of proactive. Once again. And, this is on your hands. You were warned, about parents fearing what happened today, and you’ve done nothing.”
“I hope that the families that were involved in the incidents at the high school today find some peace and some healing, and I hope that, like Sam said, that students take advantage of the additional counseling and that parents encourage them to do so,” board member Francoise Sullivan said.
“I want to commend Ms. Hemstetter on the work done today at the high school,” Johnson said. “And to Mr. Buckel’s point, you are, you’re right. How do we make our students feel safe to know that it’s time to come back? There’s no easy answer.”
In a text message later, Buckel said students were not given instructions on how to properly schedule a meeting with a counselor.
“Through the 30 or so students I talked to, most kids were left wanting more support, and/or communication. I think students feel somewhat safe currently at school, but there is still an overarching feeling of anxiety,” Buckel wrote. “I feel as though the resources and police presence was missing, but staff presence was welcoming and felt.”
