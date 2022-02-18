EASTON — Students from the Talbot County Public Schools (TCPS) secondary band programs recently auditioned for the Eastern Shore Band Director’s Association (ESBDA) Junior and Senior All-Shore Bands. Students from every county on the Eastern Shore of Maryland competed for limited spots. The performances were adjudicated by a member of the ESBDA, and students were assessed on tone, rhythm, dynamics, tempo, articulations and accidentals.
The following TCPS students were selected:
Easton Middle, directed by Donna Ewing — Junior All-Shore
Trumpet: Miles Chaney, 7th — 1st chair, Samantha Haas, 7th
Trombone: Riley Pederson, 7th — 1st chair, Nicholas Lesher, 7th
Percussion — Jonah Morris, 7th
Easton High, directed by E.J. Oesterle — Senior All-Shore
Flute: Mara Stoyanov, 12th
Tenor Saxophone: Emma McCracken, 10th
Trumpet: Will Ross, 12th
French Horn: Kate Adelman, 10th
Trombone: John Schwaninger, 10th — 1st chair; Julian Hutchison, 10th
Euphonium: Matthew Craig, 10th — 1st chair
Percussion: Ryan Latham, 12th — 1st chair; Isaac Davis, 9th
“We are very proud of these outstanding students for continuing their musical studies during these challenging times,” said James Redman, TCPS Fine Arts supervisor. “Congratulations to all of them for this well-deserved recognition.”
The ESBDA All-Shore Band Festival will be held on April 2.
