EASTON — Students from the Talbot County Public Schools (TCPS) secondary band programs recently auditioned for the Eastern Shore Band Director’s Association (ESBDA) Junior and Senior All-Shore Bands. Students from every county on the Eastern Shore of Maryland competed for limited spots. The performances were adjudicated by a member of the ESBDA, and students were assessed on tone, rhythm, dynamics, tempo, articulations and accidentals.

The following TCPS students were selected:

Easton Middle, directed by Donna Ewing — Junior All-Shore

  • Flute: Cheyenne Branham, 8th; Varnika Lanka, 7th
  • Clarinet: Claire Adelman, 7th; Touryn Smith, 7th; Evelin Chum-Gomez, 7th
  • Bass Clarinet: Ludver Vasquex-Morales, 8th
  • Trumpet: Miles Chaney, 7th — 1st chair, Samantha Haas, 7th
  • Trombone: Riley Pederson, 7th — 1st chair, Nicholas Lesher, 7th
  • Percussion — Jonah Morris, 7th

Easton High, directed by E.J. Oesterle — Senior All-Shore

  • Flute: Mara Stoyanov, 12th
  • Tenor Saxophone: Emma McCracken, 10th
  • Trumpet: Will Ross, 12th
  • French Horn: Kate Adelman, 10th
  • Trombone: John Schwaninger, 10th — 1st chair; Julian Hutchison, 10th
  • Euphonium: Matthew Craig, 10th — 1st chair
  • Percussion: Ryan Latham, 12th — 1st chair; Isaac Davis, 9th

“We are very proud of these outstanding students for continuing their musical studies during these challenging times,” said James Redman, TCPS Fine Arts supervisor. “Congratulations to all of them for this well-deserved recognition.”

The ESBDA All-Shore Band Festival will be held on April 2.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.