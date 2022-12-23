Student promoted in Civil Air Force

From left: Interim Head of School Jean Brune; Adam Grant; NESA Mission Aircrew School Instructor (Advanced) and Easton Composite Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Ramon “Archie” DeJesus; Willem Grant; and Melissa Grant.
EASTON — Country School eighth-grader Willem Grant has been a member of the Civil Air Patrol since 2021. His Dec. 16 promotion to Cadet Staff Sergeant (C/SSgt) was granted alongside the Wright Brothers Award, which is the first of five milestone awards given in the Cadet Program. It marks the completion of the first phase of the CAP Cadet Program and requires passing a comprehensive test on leadership, along with a physical fitness test and a drill performance test. In addition, Staff Sergeants may also become Flight Sergeants and supervise Flights anywhere from eight to 20 cadets.
CAP is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that serves as the civilian auxiliary to the U.S. Air Force. The Cadet Program is one of CAP’s three missions [the other two being aerospace education and emergency services (e.g. search and rescue)]. As a CAP cadet, members participate in a year-round program where they fly, learn to lead, hike, camp, get in shape and push themselves to new limits.
The program transforms youth into dynamic citizens and aerospace leaders through a curriculum that focuses on four elements: leadership, aerospace, fitness and character. Many of the nation’s astronauts, pilots, engineers and scientists first explored their careers through CAP.
