ROCK HALL — No two boards of education in Maryland look exactly alike, with differences ranging from the number of members to how they are seated to student representation. Kent County Public School’s Student Member of the Board, Brayden Wallace is hoping to add his position to the ranks of those legally recognized by the state and given the option to provide an advisory vote.
An advisory vote, as Wallace explained it at the Board of Education’s Sept. 12 meeting, would be recorded in the minutes, but would not count into the total board votes.
“Currently, my position as student member of the board is only ceremonial and I am not a legal member of the Kent County board under the Maryland Education Code,” Wallace said. He asked the board to open discussion about legal recognition for the SMOB. The KCPS Board of Education Handbook states, “the student member is a non-voting member but has the right to express an opinion on all issues discussed in open sessions except personnel issues.”
According to the Maryland Manual Online, of the 25 local board of educations in Maryland, six contain a voting student member, whose votes count in the official tally. Of those, only the student board member from Anne Arundel County can vote on all matters, including personnel and the budget.
Other boards contain non-voting student members, some of whom provide advisory votes counted in the minutes, while others serve only to provide their respective boards with the opinions of the students they represent. Historically in Kent County, the student board member is a junior or senior elected by a majority of their fellow students.
Only the Wicomico County Board of Education does not mention student representatives.
Last year, Kent’s Student Member of the Board Sam Buckel spoke repeatedly about the issue of voting rights for the student member, but it was never brought forward for discussion.
In a follow-up interview, Wallace said the board “had not seemed receptive making the SMOB a voting member, but a good first step would be to at least get legal recognition of the student member.”
Wallace said the discussion is on the agenda for the board’s October meeting.
Part of the discussion would include what the student board member would have an advisory vote on.
In a Sept. 26 email, KCPS Superintendent of Schools Karen Couch said if the board approves legal recognition for the student board member, the next step would be for board President Joe Goetz and herself to meet with Del. Jay Jacobs (R-36-Kent) to carry the legislative amendment. She said the amendment does not need to be a joint effort between the board and the county commissioners.
The amendment would then be presented sometime during the 2022 Legislative Session of the General Assembly, which begins Jan. 11, 2023.
