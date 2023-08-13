OWINGS MILLS — In the vernacular of today’s youth, it’s been a minute since Makyla Blake and a couple hundred other Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s students were guests at the Baltimore Ravens’ first day of training camp, and yet the Worton preteen still instantly lights up when talking about the experience.
“It was a long day but exciting at the end because we got to get players’ autographs, and I still have the hat that I made,” Makyla, 11, said in an interview Sunday, Aug. 6.
Almost as an afterthought, she added, “Lamar hugged me.”
For those who are unfamiliar with professional football, Lamar is Lamar Jackson, the Ravens’ franchise quarterback. One of the most exciting players in the NFL, he was the center of attention during the Horizons students’ visit to the Under Armour Performance Center on July 26.
“The day was awesome,” Kristin O’Neil, longtime site director for Kent County, wrote in an email.
“The kids got to participate in something that they will remember forever. They were stoked to get autographs and be that close to the players on the field,” she said in the email. “Of course, it was a little stressful to have 200 kids there, but it was worth it.”
Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s offers a tuition-free, academic and enrichment program for elementary and middle school students living in under-resourced communities. The six-week program is held on the campuses of Kent School near Chestertown and The Gunston School near Centreville.
Horizons summers are built around a theme. This year’s theme was “Teams and Dreams,” so a culminating trip to Ravens training camp “fit our theme perfectly,” said Patrick Hopkins, the site director at Gunston.
“All of our lessons this summer involved collaborative learning. This year we focused on teaching kids how to work together to achieve a positive outcome, just like the Baltimore Ravens,” Hopkins, who has been with Horizons for six years, wrote in an email.
July 26 started out like most days for the Horizons students: breakfast followed by targeted reading and math lessons. On this day they also made posters and talked about what to expect and the protocol for their trip.
Five buses carrying about 200 students and staff — all wearing tie-dyed T-shirts with “Horizons” printed across the chest — departed from the Chestertown and Centreville campuses at about 11:30 a.m. Bag lunches were eaten en route.
Among the grownups on the bus with Makyla Blake and her twin sister Makayla were fourth-grade teacher Nivek Johnson, fifth grade teacher Cheryl Fracassi, reading specialist Tykeya Jones and nurse Christine Hurtt, as well as a reporter.
Embracing a teaching moment, Fracassi made a point of announcing when the bus was crossing the Chesapeake Bay.
About 40 minutes later, answering a student’s query about the stop-and-go as the caravan got closer to the Ravens’ facility in Owings Mills, she said, “It’s traffic. This doesn’t happen on the Shore.”
Buses pulled into the Under Armour Performance Center on Winning Drive at 1:40 p.m. As they walked into the facility, all students were handed an official training camp water bottle and poster with the Ravens roster.
The Horizons contingent from Kent County stood out because they were wearing purple ball caps they had decorated the week before.
Inside the facility there were food trucks, a bouncy house and other inflatables, a skills station where kids could test their throwing accuracy, and a plot of grass where they could race one another.
Training started at about 2:35 p.m. as players made their way out on to the field. The loudest shoutouts were for “Lamar” and “OBJ” (Odell Beckham Jr.) .
The culminating activity was a 30-minute autograph session that was kind of chaotic as kids, all wearing wristbands, converged on the big-name players.
Bhody O’Neil, who was celebrating his seventh birthday, patiently waited his turn to get the autograph of one of the greatest placekickers of all time, Justin Tucker.
Bhody’s handmade poster caught the eye of Ravens staff, who secured a Tucker autograph.
“Justin Tucker is is the greatest player ever,” Bohdy said, “and it was so cool to get his autograph.”
Hopkins described the training camp experience as “amazing.”
He said, “The kids spent the better part of the week preparing for the trip. They were very excited. They had dreams of meeting Justin Tucker, Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews and Odell Beckham Jr.”
Locally, for 28 years, Horizons has provided summer learning programs to students in grades pre-K through 8. In addition to classroom support, students have water safety instruction, various on-campus enrichment activities and field trips.
This summer the focus was on teamwork, and not just as it relates to sports, but the Ravens training camp fit in very nicely, according to O’Neil and Hopkins.
Other activities included field trips to Modern Stone Age Kitchen in Chestertown and the Salisbury Zoo, horseback riding through KART, sailing at Rock Hall Yacht Club, a pirate adventure in Annapolis and a BMX stunt show.
Makyla Blake said she learned to play chess. That was on Thursdays.
Yoga was on Tuesdays.
And a program titled “Let’s Talk,” essentially character lessons, was every day.
A rising sixth grader at Kent County Middle School, Makyla has been enrolled in Horizons for five years. She said when she ages out she wants to become a teacher’s assistant with the program.
But for right now, she’s still hyped about the Ravens training camp experience.
“We talked about it the day after, and we were all grateful for what Horizons did for us,” Makyla said in the Aug. 6 interview. “It will be a memory that none of us will ever forget,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.